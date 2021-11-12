MANKATO, Minn. – The Bowling Green State University hockey team (5-2-2, 3-2-0) fell to No. 3 Minnesota State (8-3-0, 4-1-0) 9-2 on Friday. Sam Craggs and Coale Norris scored the goals for Bowling Green. The series concludes at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
The Mavericks opened the scoring with a power play goal by Cade Borchardt. The forward found the net 90 seconds into the game, with Akito Hirose and Reggie Lutz earning the assists.
Sam Morton scored the next goal for MSU, a first period score assisted by Andy Carroll and Benton Maass.
Borchardt found the net again in the first, with Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik notching the assists.
Craggs put the Falcons on the board in the second period, firing home a power play goal off his own rebound. Brayden Krieger and Chrystopher Collin earned the assists.
MSU responded just 30 seconds later, with Borchardt scoring his third goal to secure a hat trick. Carroll and Smith were credited with the assists.
Jake Livingston continued the scoring for Minnesota State with a power play goal assisted by Lucas Sowder and Morton.
Nathan Smith extended MSU's lead in the second with a goal assisted by Borchardt.
Ryan Sandelin closed the second period scoring with a goal assisted by Carroll and Brendan Furry.
Coale Norris scored the second goal for the Falcons, punching in a close-range shot from the right side of the crease. Austen Swankler and Gabriel Chicoine tallied the assists.
David Silye scored a few minutes later for the Mavericks. The assists went to Lutz and Sowder.
Sandelin closed the scoring for the evening with his second goal of the night. Furry and Bennett Zmolek tallied the assists.
Craggs netted his first goal of the season and 23rd of his career. This was the third power play goal of his career.
Norris found the net for the third time this season and 34th time in his collegiate career. The transfer has a collegiate career total of 69, the highest on the team.
Chrystopher Collin tallied his second assist of the season. The sophomore has scored a point in three consecutive Friday games.
Gabriel Chicoine and Austen Swankler each earned their sixth assist of the season. Chicoine and Swankler are tied with Taylor Schneider for the highest assist total on the team.
Swankler is up to a team-best 11 points on the season.
Chicoine's assist was the 50th of his collegiate career, the most on the team.
Freshman Brayden Krieger notched his third assist of the season.
Zack Rose spent the first two periods in goal, then Christian Stoever played between the pipes in the third. This is the first time this season both goaltenders have played in the same game.