DeKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University broke open a close game with three goals early in the second half, as the Huskies downed the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team, 5-2, on Thursday.
The match, a semifinal-round contest in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, was held at the NIU Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
The number-one seeded Huskies (13-2-2) took the lead on a goal with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, and NIU then scored three times in under five minutes early in the second.
Zach Buescher had a three-point night for the Falcons (10-5-3), the tournament’s fourth seed. Buescher scored BG’s first goal in the 68th minute, and assisted on a Jacob Erlandson goal in the 81st minute.
Buescher’s goal was his first of the season and the second of his career. He has nine assists and 13 points as a Falcon.
Erlandson, who joined Buescher on the All-MAC First Team, headed home Buescher’s free kick for the Falcons’ second goal. Erlandson’s goal was his sixth of the year, tying him for the team lead.
Sergi Martinez assisted on the Buescher goal.
The Huskies got a Zachariah Thomas marker in the opening half, and Roque Viegas Jr., Nick Markanich and Pepe Martinez each scored to give NIU a 4-0 advantage in the 58th minute. The latter two goals came just 27 seconds apart.
Miguel Maynez Jr. also scored for the hosts, who will meet third-seeded Georgia State in Sunday’s MAC Tournament championship match.
NIU’s win snapped an eight-match series unbeaten streak for the Falcons. BG had been 7-0-1 vs. the Huskies since a 1-0 Northern win on Oct. 3, 2015.