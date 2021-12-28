MILWAUKEE – Bowling Green State University hockey (8-8-3, 6-5-1-0) fell to the No. 16 Providence Friars (15-7-0, 6-5-0) by a score of 6-2 in the first game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.
Goals by Taylor Schneider and Alex Barber helped the Falcons tie the Friars in the first, but Providence scored the game’s final four goals to secure a berth in the Holiday Face-Off Championship, held at the Fiserv Forum.
The Friars were on the board first, with Chase Yoder capitalizing on a breakaway look just 90 seconds into the game. Assists were credited to Matt Koopman and Riley Duran.
Providence extended the lead shortly after the midpoint of the first period, as Kohen Olischefski cleaned up in front of the net. Ben Mirageas and Nick Poisson earned the assists.
Taylor Schneider scored Bowling Green’s first goal, a power play goal in the first period. The senior knocked in the puck from the left side to cut the deficit in half. Gabriel Chicoine and Austen Swankler were credited with the assists.
The Falcons tied it up less than three minutes later, with Alex Barber lighting the lamp. Schneider and Eric Parker earned the assists.
The Friars scored the lone goal of the second period with 77 seconds remaining. Jamie Engelbert poked in a loose puck from the right side of the crease, with the assist going to Patrick Moynihan.
Providence struck first in the third period, with Cam McDonald’s shot from the left circle finding its way through traffic. Moynihan earned the lone assist again.
Engelbert secured a hat trick with a power play goal in the third. Moynihan and Michael Callahan were credited with the assists.
Moynihan capped the scoring for the Friars with an unassisted, empty net goal.
Schneider’s power play goal was his third of the season and ninth of his career. The senior has six goals this season and 31 in his career.
Schneider, Gabriel Chicoine and Swankler each tallied an assist, maintaining their share of the team lead, now 13. Schneider’s multi-point performance was his seventh of the season, which leads the team. He has 14 multi-point efforts in his career. Swankler’s assist marked his 20th point of the season, the highest on the team.
Barber scored his eighth goal of the season, the second-most on the team behind Nathan Burke. The captain has 33 goals and 78 points in his BGSU career, the most among active players.
Eric Parker tallied his eighth assist of the season, ranking him second on the team among defensemen and second among freshmen.
Christian Stoever made the start for the fourth consecutive game, making 19 saves.
“We did some good things today,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “We played well after we got down 2-0, and went into the 1st intermission tied 2-2. The second period was our best period of the game but we were unable to capitalize on some really good opportunities. We had a few good looks early in the third, then things got away from us.”
The Falcons will continue competition in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Thursday. Bowling Green will face off against Wisconsin or Yale at 5 p.m.