Bowling Green State University baseball welcomed in Eastern Michigan to Stellar Field this weekend and was swept in the four-game series by the Eagles.
The series was played in a series of doubleheaders with one on Friday and another on Saturday.
With the four losses the Falcons fall to 13-24 overall on the season and 11-16 in the MAC. Eastern Michigan moves to 17-19 overall and 11-14 in the MAC with the sweep.
The first game went south quickly for the Falcons as senior pitcher Andrew Abrahamowicz gave up three runs in the first three innings. The first two runs came off a two-run home run from junior Gabe Denton in the first inning.
Abrahmowicz settled down and went the next three innings without giving up in a run.
In the sixth, the senior was pulled with one out and runners on first and second. He went 5.1 innings and gave up five earned runs on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
For the Eagles, senior pitcher Luke McGuire was dominant, throwing a complete game, 7-inning shutout while striking out five and surrendering no walks in the win.
The Falcons gave up five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to fall 8-0 in game one.
In the second game on Friday BGSU’s bats came alive, but their pitching gave them no help as the Falcons fell 10-8 in nine innings.
Neither team saw a ton of action in the early innings as the Eagles tacked on a run in the first and third innings. They broke the game wide open in the fourth, scoring three runs. From the fourth to the eighth innings, the Eagles added at least one run to their tally.
The Falcons got their runs in bunches, with four runs coming in the sixth inning and four coming in the ninth. Three of those ninth-inning runs came off the bat of BGHS graduate Dylan Dohanos, who hit a three-run home run to put the Falcons within two.
The Eagles fed off the big fly in this one as they saw four balls fly over the fence. Denton got his second of the day in the eighth while Taylor Hopkins, Chirstian Bault and Daniel Warkentin also all got in on the action.
Both teams unloaded a sizeable part of their pitching staff in the high-scoring affair with both squads seeing five pitchers throw in the matchup.
Bowling Green starter Rigo Ramos got the loss, going 3.1 innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits, two strikeouts and two walks.
Eastern Michigan starter Justin Meis got the win going five innings and giving no runs on four hits, seven strikeouts and four walks.
The Saturday doubleheader saw two close games again.
For the first time all weekend, the Falcons jumped out in front first in the first game with a Kyle Gurney two-RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Jack Krause to put Bowling Green up 3-0 after one.
The Eagles added two in the second and the Falcons added one more in the third to make the score 4-2 early on.
After a few quiet innings, Eastern Michigan pulled ahead with one run in the fifth and three runs in the bottom of the sixth on two doubles to make the score 6-4 headed to the final inning in the seventh.
After holding the Eagles scoreless in the top of the inning, the Falcons were able to get one run but came up just short falling 6-5.
The winning pitcher was Trevor House from Eastern Michigan who pitched 2.2 innings of relief and gave up one earned run on two hits, three strikeouts and a walk.
Gage Schenk started on the mound for the Falcons going five innings and giving up four earned runs on six hits, five strikeouts and one walk. Tyler Spezia obtained the loss for the Falcons going two innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
The series finale was another no show for the BGSU bats as they were shutout in a 3-0 loss.
Neither team was able to get on the board until Taylor Hopkins singled in the top of the fifth to give the Eagles the lead.
No runs were put up again until the top of the ninth when the Eagles added two more.
Bowling Green starter, freshman Peyton Wilson, received the loss going seven innings giving up one run (not earned) on six hits, two strikeouts and no walks.
Eastern Michigan starter Scott Granzotto went seven innings. He gave up no runs on three hits, six strikeouts and one walk.
The leaders at the plate on the weekend for the Falcons were were Andy Gaytan, who went 6-for-15; Dohanos who went 4-for-14, with five RBIs and three walks; Gurney, who went 6-for-16 with three RBIs; and Nathan Rose, who went 5-for-11 including a 4-for-5 day in the second game on Friday.
Next up for the Falcons is a trip north up Interstate 75 for a four-game series with Toledo. The first game of the series on Friday will be played at the Mud Hens home field downtown. Saturday’s double header and Sunday’s game will be played at UT.