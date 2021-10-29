MUNCIE, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (15-7, 11-1) lost in three sets to the Ball State Cardinals (21-3, 11-1) on Friday night.
This is the Falcons' first conference defeat of the season, bringing an end to their 12-game win streak. BGSU remains in first place in the MAC East.
Set 1: BGSU 15, Ball State 25
The Cardinals started fast in the opening set, building a 6-1 lead. A pair of Kat Mandly kills bookended a Petra Indrova ace to cut the deficit to two, then a 3-1 Falcon run tied the set. Ball State landed multiple kills to go on a 7-2 run before the media break. The Cardinals continued their momentum after the timeout, going on another 3-0 run to force a BGSU timeout. The teams traded kills after the break, but the Cardinals scored three of the last four points to clinch the opening set.
Set 2: BGSU 22, Ball State 25
Ball State remained in control to start the second set, beginning with a 4-0 lead. The Falcons responded with two kills by Indrova and another kill by Nikolija Katanic before BSU added two more points. BGSU went on a 3-0 run to tie the set, 6-6. The teams alternated points until the score reached 10-10, then the Falcons put together a 4-1 run. Two of those points came on kills by Katelyn Meyer. The Falcons led 15-13 at the media break, then scored two more points to force a BSU timeout. After Katie Kidwell and Kat Mandly combined for their second consecutive block, the Cardinals went on a 5-1 run to force a BGSU timeout. The teams traded points out of the break, but the Cardinals closed on a 6-2 run to win the second set.
Set 3: BGSU 23, Ball State 25
The third set saw the Falcons take control early, starting with a 4-1 lead. The teams traded kills for the next five points before a 3-1 run gave Ball State the lead. The Falcons briefly reclaimed the lead after a BSU service error and Meyer kill, then the teams alternated kills to bring the score to 11-10 in favor of the Falcons. BGSU and BSU continued trading points until the media timeout, with the Falcons holding a 15-13 lead. Ball State tied the set at 15-15 after the break, then the squads once again traded kills. BGSU then registered four kills as part of a 5-2 run to force a Cardinal timeout. BSU answered with a 3-1 run to force a Falcon timeout, but Kidwell landed a kill. Two more kills by the Cardinals forced a Bowling Green timeout, then BSU tallied the last two points to win the set and match.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Kat Mandly (13)
Assists: Hanna Laube (34)
Digs: Julia Walz (17)
Aces: Petra Indrova, Katie Kidwell, Hanna Laube, Julia Walz (1 each)
Blocks: Katie Kidwell (5 block assists)
Meyer registered 12 kills, giving her a career total of 1,333 and moving her into seventh place in program history.
Alex Laboy recorded the first kill of her career.
Julia Walz (17), Alex Laboy (11), and Yelianiz Torres (10) all logged double-digit dig totals, the first time the trio has done so in the same game.
"We are disappointed that we lost, but Ball State outplayed us in every aspect of the game and deserved to win," said head coach Danijela Tomic. "One loss won't define us. On the contrary, it will refine us because we will learn and grow from it. We have an opportunity to bounce back in less than 24 hours, so it is crucial that we take the valuable lessons from tonight's loss, put it behind us, refocus, and get ready to compete and play the way we know how against Toledo."
The Falcons return to Northwest Ohio Saturday night for the Battle of I-75. Bowling Green will travel to Toledo for a 6 p.m. match against the Rockets.