ATHENS, Ohio — Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program lost to Ohio University 85-78 Tuesday.
The Falcons were paced by Daeqwon Plowden and Myron Gordon who each logged 18 points.
Ohio jumped out to an early lead, but the Falcons stuck around, keeping the lead under six points before battling back. Bowling Green was able to tie it up at 24-24 thanks to a layup by Cam Young.
The Bobcats were able to build their lead back up to six. The Falcons cut it down to three at the halftime buzzer, seeing Ohio up 32-29 at the halfway point.
In the second half, the score remained close. The Falcons drew within a point, 44-43, but Ohio quickly rebuilt the lead, returning to a six-point advantage at 52-46.
The Falcons once again got close, but Ohio snuck to a seven-point lead at 57-50. Bowling Green came firing back, closing in at 58-57. The Bobcats answered with a 8-0 run to build back a 66-57 lead, the largest of the night to that point.
Bowling Green cut the lead to five before the two teams began trading buckets. After a media timeout, Ohio extended the lead to the first double-digit difference of the night, 75-65.
The Falcons cut into the lead, down to single-digits, but it wouldn’t be enough with Ohio taking an 85-78 final.
Bowling Green returns home for the Battle of I-75 and Bill Frack Challenge on Saturday at the Stroh Center.