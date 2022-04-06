Bowling Green State University baseball went head-to-head with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies for a pitchers’ duel on Tuesday.
The Falcons rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to knot it up at 2-2 in the seventh, but an Oakland run in the bottom of eighth pushed the Golden Grizzlies back in front for the 3-2 final.
On the mound, Jeremy Spezia offered four innings in the starter role, giving up just a pair of runs on three hits. Isaiah Seidel took over from there, allowing one unearned run over 3.2 innings while striking out six.
The Falcons offense was highlighted by an RBI triple from Nathan Archer, his fourth of the season that stands atop of the Mid-American Conference.
The Falcons are on the road this weekend against Kent State. The four-game series begins Friday at 6 p.m.