The Bowling Green hockey team lost in overtime to Lake Superior Lakers on Friday night.
The two teams each scored a goal in regulation to send the game to overtime with a 1-1 score.
In the overtime period, Lake Superior scored 17 seconds into the period for a 2-1 final. The lone goal for Bowling Green came from Cameron Wright in the first period. The loss moves the Falcons to 16-7 on the year and 5-4 in the WCHA.
In the first period the Falcons were able to get on the board first with a goal from Wright, his 10th of the season. He was assisted by Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse.
On the power play in the second period, Lake Superior added a score to tie it up. Louis Boudon had the goal with assists from Mitchell Oliver and Jack Jeffers.
In the overtime period the Lakers scored a goal off the stick of Pete Veillette with an assist from Ashton Calder.
Wright moved up to 95 career points, consisting of 48 goals and 47 assists, nearing becoming the 76th player in program history to reach the milestone.
Assisting on Wright’s goal, Brandon Kruse registered career point 135 to tie him for 41st all-time with Brett Punchard. Kruse also moved his career assist total to 98, needing just two more to become the program’s 21st player to reach 100 career assists.
Bowling Green will be back Saturday to host Lake Superior State to conclude the series. The game is set for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop and will be available to stream on FloHockey. It will also serve as senior night for the Falcons as they recognize the 10 seniors on the roster.