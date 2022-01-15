EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Bowling Green (0-4) gymnastics team placed third on Saturday night in a tri-meet at Michigan State.
No. 11 Michigan State (4-0) won the meet, which was contested in Jenison Field House, with a score of 196.474. Illinois State posted a score of 192.625, while BGSU finished with a score of 192.400. Illinois State is ranked No. 36 this week, while BGSU was ranked No. 32.
Katrina Mendez Abolnik and Taylor Jensen tied for second overall in the vault with a 9.800. BGSU beat Illinois State in every rotation, but the floor (48.550-47.650) proved the difference between second and third place.
Inside the scoresheet:
• Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso made her BGSU debut, scoring 9.750 on the beam.
• BGSU had its best rotation on the beam at 48.675.
• Jensen had the best team scores on the vault (9.800) and the beam (9.775). She shared team-high scores in both events.
• Lily Harsch led BGSU on bars with a 9.60 score
• Brooke McNamara led BGSU with a 9.800 on floor
” We made some progress and had some setbacks tonight,” said head coach Kerrie Turne. “I definitely saw an improvement on bars, overall. As a team, we need to get back into the gym and train routines with greater attention to detail and with more confidence. This team is talented, and it will be exciting when we put all four events together on competition day.”
Bowling Green hosts its first home meet of the year on Friday against Central Michigan. The meet starts at 6 p.m.