ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (19-8, 15-2) fell to Ohio (11-17, 11-6) on Saturday in the Convocation Center. The Bobcats won the odd sets, with the Falcons taking the even sets.
Each set was closely contested, as the match featured 33 tie scores and eight lead changes.
Set 1: BGSU 23, Ohio 25
After a back-and-forth start, Ohio went on a 6-2 run to force a Bowling Green timeout. The Bobcats scored the first point after the break, but the Falcons rattled off six consecutive points to take an 11-10 lead. Katelyn Meyer tallied two kills during the run, with Madelynn Luebcke adding another. Ohio took a timeout, then responded with a 7-2 scoring run. The Bobcats maintained the lead briefly, but Bowling Green’s 5-0 run tied the set, 20-20. During this run, Meyer landed two more kills. The teams alternated scoring for the next seven points, but OU notched a kill to take the opening frame.
Set 2: BGSU 25, Ohio 22
Bowling Green took a quick lead in the second set, starting with a 6-0 lead. Three of those points came on aces by Hanna Laube. Following an Ohio point, the Falcons scored the next three points, with Petra Indrova recording a kill and a block. The Bobcats landed a pair of kills, but Indrova tallied another kill and block to push the BGSU lead to 11-3 and force an OU timeout. Out of the break, the Bobcats went on an 8-3 run to cut the BGSU lead to three and force a Falcon timeout. Meyer registered another kill after the break, but the Bobcats answered with a 4-1 run. Nikolija Katanic tallied a pair of kills as part of a 5-2 Falcon run, but a 3-0 Ohio run tied the set, 20-20. The teams each scored a point following a BGSU timeout, but the Orange and Brown closed on a 4-1 run to take the second set. Meyer scored the winning point, landing her fourth kill of the set.
Set 3: BGSU 22, Ohio 25
Ohio took an early 5-3 lead in the third set, but Bowling Green answered with a 4-0 run. The Bobcats fought back with a 3-0 run, then the teams battled to the media timeout with OU leading, 15-13. The teams combined for ten kills in the 13-point span that led to the break. Four different Falcons registered a kill during this stretch. Following the media timeout, Ohio’s lead grew to 19-16, but the Falcons went on a 3-0 run to tie the set and force a timeout from the Bobcats. Two of the points on this run came on kills by Indrova. The Falcons momentarily gained the lead after an Ohio attack error, then the squads traded service errors before an OU kill tied the set at 21-21. Katanic gave the Falcons the lead with her tenth kill of the day, but the Bobcats closed on a 4-0 run to win the third set.
Set 4: BGSU 25, Ohio 19
In yet another competitive set, neither team built a lead of more than two before the media break. The Falcons held a 15-14 lead at the timeout, holding a .409-.400 attack percentage advantage. Indrova, Katanic and Meyer combined for nine kills at the break. Bowling Green scored two of the next three points to force an Ohio timeout, then the Bobcats answered by scoring two of the next three. A pair of OU attack errors led to another Bobcat timeout, this time with BGSU holding a 20-17 advantage. Following another point from the Falcons, the teams traded kills for the next five scores. With the Falcons at set point, Meyer landed her 15th kill of the afternoon to force a fifth set.
Set 5: BGSU 11, Ohio 15
The fifth set began with another kill by Meyer, then the Bobcats landed four consecutive kills. Following a Bowling Green timeout, Ohio went on a 4-2 run to force another Falcon timeout. Out of the break, Katanic recorded a kill before a 3-0 run by the Bobcats. BGSU answered with their own 3-0 run, followed by a kill from each team. After an Ohio attack error, the squads alternated kills for the final five points. The Bobcats scored last, clinching a five-set victory.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Indrova, Meyer (18 each)
Assists: Laube (50)
Digs: Julia Walz (30)
Aces: Laube (3)
Blocks: Luebcke (1 solo block, 6 block assists)
Indrova (18 kills, 11 digs) recorded a double-double for the third consecutive match. She has 11 this season, the most on the team.
Laube logged 50 or more assists for the fifth time this season. The senior also tallied 13 digs, marking her fourth double-double of the season and first in conference play.
Katanic registered 16 kills, doubling her previous career-high of eight.
Luebcke tied her career-bests in kills (4) and total blocks (7).
Four Falcons tallied double-digit dig totals, the first time this season Bowling Green has had four players do so. Walz led the way with 30, Laube was second with 13, and Yelianiz Torres and Indrova each totaled 11.
Best logged a career-best six digs.
The Falcons swung .438 in the fourth set, withKatanic recording a team-best five kills on a perfect 1.000 attack percentage.
With one match remaining, the Falcons still have a chance to share the MAC regular season title. BGSU will need to defeat Miami (OH) and have Ball State lose to Toledo. The Cardinals have already clinched hosting the MAC Tournament, where the Falcons will have a first-round bye.
“This was a disappointing and heartbreaking loss,” said BGSU head coach Danijela Tomic. “Ohio made significant offensive and defensive adjustments from last night that we did not match on our side of the net. Their offense was more balanced than ours, and we had no answers defensively for their middle hitters. I am proud of our team’s fight, but it was just not enough against a tough opponent that was better than us today.”
The Falcons conclude the 2021 regular season with a home match against Miami (OH) in the Stroh Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.