ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University softball team fell 3-0 to nationally-ranked University of Michigan on Tuesday at Alumni Field.
The Wolverines (19-9), ranked 22nd in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and 23rd in the USA Today/NFCA poll, scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, and that was enough for UM starting pitcher Alex Storako.
Storako, the Big Ten Conference Pitcher of the Year and a second-team All-American in 2021, faced just one batter over the minimum, firing a one-hitter against the Falcons (14-9).
Greta L’Esperance led off the fourth inning with a hit, and stole her team-leading 16th base of the season, but that was the only offense the Falcons could muster.
BGSU starting pitcher Payton Gottshall worked out of a first-inning jam after Lexie Blair led off with a bunt single and Sierra Kersten drew a walk. Gottshall struck out Kristina Burkhardt before inducing back-to-back popups to shortstop Bailey Sample.
Gottshall retired fives traight hitters, including three by strikeout, before Ellie Sieler homered with two outs in the second to give the hosts the lead.
L’Esperance made a running catch of Blair’s drive to deep center in the third, getting the grab before crashing into the wall.
Gottshall struck out the next hitter, but Burkhardt hit a ball into the right-field corner for a triple and continued home on a throwing error.
The Wolverines loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on a pair of singles and a walk, but Gottshall whiffed both Blair and Kersten to escape the jam.
In the fifth, the hosts plated a run as Burkhardt singled, stole second and came home on a Lauren Esman base hit.
Sydney Stepp pitched a scoreless sixth inning, throwing eight of her 11 pitches for strikes. But Alex Storako set down the Falcons in order in the seventh to close out the win.
The Falcons return home for a three-game weekend series with arch-rival University of Toledo at Meserve Field. BGSU will face the Rockets Friday at 3 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. All three games are slated to be televised via BCSN in the Toledo area.