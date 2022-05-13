OXFORD, Ohio — Top-seeded Miami University scored three times in the fifth inning en route to a 4-1 win over Bowling Green State University softball Thursday.
The Mid-American Conference Tournament contest was held at Miami Softball Stadium.
The Falcons faces Ohio University Friday in an elimination game (See Monday’s e-edition or online for results).
Ohio lost to Central Michigan University 7-1 in Thursday’s first game.
In Thursday’s game against BGSU, Riley Coyne drove in three runs for the RedHawks (37-15-1), including a two-run homer that opened the scoring in the fifth. Karli Spaid also homered in that fifth frame.
The Falcons (30-18), the tournament’s number-four seed, answered with a run in the sixth inning, but BGSU left the bases loaded. Miami completed the scoring with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth.
BGSU had a 6-5 advantage in hits on Thursday, with Greta L’Esperance and Maycee Godbolt picking up two hits apiece. L’Esperance scored the Falcons’ lone run.