After Bowling Green State University football earned its first win in two years, 27-10 against visiting FCS member Murray State Saturday, the Falcons know they will have their work cut out this Saturday.
The Falcons (1-2) travel to Minnesota (2-1) for a noon game against the Golden Gophers. The Mid-Am Conference vs. Big Ten Conference matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
Minnesota holds a narrow 2-1 advantage in the all-time series. BGSU’s lone win came the last time these teams played in Minneapolis. The 32-31 game went into overtime at the Metrodome in 2007. It is the last overtime game BGSU has played. In 2008, Minnesota became the first Big Ten team to visit Doyt Perry Stadium, and the Gophers won, 42-17.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler says this year’s Minnesota team is built with the emphasis on running the football. The Golden Gophers are ranked fourth nationally in average possession time (37:10).
“I think they do a great job of running the football, they are huge up front,”Loeffler said.
“But I think they’ve done a great job on defense too, in terms of building this defense, it’s unbelievable. They’re big up front, the two defensive ends, I think, are NFL players. The linebackers run like no other.
“They’re a typical Big Ten team, they’re built to stop the run, and they’re built to run the football, and that’s what you see on the tape, so they’ve done a really good job of recruiting. That program is on the up and coming, no question about it.”
Loeffler believes the mindset his players take into the game will determine a lot.
“All they have to do is watch the tape,” Loeffler said. “The tape doesn’t lie and they’re a physical, hard-nosed football team that plays Big Ten football. We’re going have to play our very best game, and the challenge is out there.”
Loeffler gave an analogy that would have made Muhammad Ali proud.
“We’ve got to be like a boxer. We’ve got to go in there, swing, and keep swinging,” Loeffler said. “You might lose some rounds but keep swinging some more.
“It’s going to be really fun to watch our kids compete. I’ve been to a lot of stadiums, but I haven’t been to a Minnesota’s stadium, we used to go play in that old dome. I’m excited to see their stadium too.”
Minnesota’s only loss came at the hands of Ohio State, 45-31, at Ohio Stadium, although the Gophers led 21-17 early in the second half. Since then, the Gophers defeated MAC member Miami, 31-26, and Colorado, 30-0. The Gophers are coached by former Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck.
“We’ll watch the Ohio State game. Ohio State has some pretty good football players and Minnesota did a really good job against Ohio State stopping the run,” Loeffler said.
Redshirt sophomore Trey Potts is the Gophers’ their lead back with the season-ending injury to Mohamed Ibrahim, and Potts has delivered in a big way.
In two games as a starter, he’s rushed for 299 yards and scored five touchdowns. In his first career start against Miami, Potts ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, smashing his previous personal highs in all three categories. Potts’ 34 carries are the most by any FBS player in the country this season.
He followed that by rushing for 121 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 26 carries at Colorado. In the past two games alone, Potts has surpassed his career numbers entering the Miami contest, as he had gained 206 yards and scored two touchdowns on 36 carries in eight games prior to that one.
For BGSU, senior quarterback Matt McDonald is No. 14 in the nation and No. 2 in the MAC in completion percentage (71.4). He also ranks No. 1 in the MAC in completions per game (23.3), passing yards (716) and passing yards per game (238.7). McDonald is third in the MAC in total offense (231.3).
In just two games, 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior tight end Christian Sims has caught 12 passes for 126 yards, just 27 yards less than tight end Austin Osborne (15 3), who has played all three games. Sims agrees with his coach that preparation for Minnesota will be key.
“The energy has been ecstatic which makes for a great atmosphere. We have a tough opponent coming up that is a well-coached team, so this week in preparation is big,” Sims said.
“We need to have the mindset that their guys put their pants on the same way we do — one leg at a time.”
Prior to the win over Murray State, BGSU opened losing to Tennessee, 38-6, on the road and dropped a 22-19 heartbreaker to visiting South Alabama on a field goal as time ran out. Loeffler says his players are showing signs of maturity after battling through three non-conference games.
“It’s good. The teams that we’ve played so far, Tennessee’s an SEC team, South Alabama is a very good football team, and Murray State is an FCS team that’ll be in the top eight,” Loeffler said.
“Anytime that we have the ability to play better opponents or just as good opponents, it’s good. It’s the way we want it, and it’s going to help us for league play and it’s going to develop our team faster.”