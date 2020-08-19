The last time BGSU hockey was in action, the team swept Alaska-Fairbanks in the first round of the WCHA tournament, as part of a six-game winning streak. The squad was in Minnesota preparing for their semifinal series against Bemidji State when the entire sports world began to shut down.
The cancellation was something head coach Ty Eigner feared would happen, but understood the rationale behind it.
“I think anybody who said it came out of left field would be disingenuous. We all knew this virus was starting to become a pretty serious issue,” Eigner said.
“In most sports, you know when your last game is going to be. It was a really unique and crazy situation that no one had ever really planned for.”
Eigner thinks the team was playing some of its best hockey of the year after a difficult stretch in January. Despite the canceled tournament, the head coach is looking ahead to 2021 instead of looking back.
“Our team felt really good about itself, now that we’ve had a chance to sit back and evaluate it. We were really confident, really feeling good about how we played,” Eigner said.
“Now we start to flip the page. As we move forward, a bunch of our guys are really excited about this year, and they’re excited about this year for the right reasons. We believe we’ve got a really good team. Obviously we lost some significant pieces. But we’re really excited about the kids returning and the potential for this team. Guys are motivated.”
One of those significant pieces was Alec Rauhauser, the two-time all-American and WCHA defensive player of the year. Rauhauser contributed 35 points for the Falcons this year, including a career high in goals.
“Alec is as good of a player as we’ve had here in a long time, all (the seniors) were big pieces to our team,” Eigner said.
Four other seniors graduated this spring, including captain Frederic Letourneau and Jacob Dalton.
Eigner does not believe any one player should have the pressure of replacing Rauhauser, but rather several players can fill the void created by the Hobey Baker finalist.
“I think that it would be really unfair to anybody to ask them to try to be Alec. But I do know players are really excited about the opportunity to absorb a little of Alec’s ice time,” Eigner said.
Impact players returning include Connor Ford, Cameron Wright and Brandon Kruse. One of the more interesting additions to the team this offseason includes defensemen Max Coyle, who spent his freshman season playing hockey for WCHA foe Alabama-Huntsville.
“From a 5-on-5, penalty kill standpoint, there are guys that have got to feel like they can be a part of the regular rotation. We’re going to have a pretty deep group back there,” Eigner said.
The Falcons’ regular season will begin Oct. 9 in New York against St. Lawrence University. The home opener for BGSU will be Oct. 17 against Western Michigan.