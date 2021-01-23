OXFORD, Ohio – On Saturday against Miami, the game was basically over from the start.
The Bowling Green women’s basketball team scored the first nine nine points of the game and was ahead 22-4 after the first quarter.
With the quick early start and the fact that Miami had only eight players in uniform, the Falcons went on to post an 87-52 victory.
“Today was a great team win,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said. “I liked our focus and our consistency throughout the game, both offensively and defensively.”
With the win, the Falcons improve to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The RedHawks fall to 1-12, 0-9.
The Falcons out-scored the RedHawks 24-10 in the second quarter for a 48-14 lead. BG shot 60% from the field in the first half to 23.3% for Miami. The Falcons were 18-of-30, 6-of-11 on 3s while Miami was 7-of-30 and 0-of-8 on threes. BG also benefited with 13 assists and 12 Miami turnovers.
Kadie Hempfling led the Falcons with 12 points in the first half.
The onslaught continued in the second half as BG held a 24-14 edge in the third quarter for a 70-28 lead with 1the final 10 minutes remaining.
The Falcons led by as many as 45 points in the fourth quarter before clearing the bench. All 14 players in uniform were able to see playing time and 13 different players scored.
Hempfling finished with a team-high 16 points. Lexi Fleming scored in double-figures for the 14th straight game with 15 points and Elissa Brett added 10 points.
The Falcons had 40 rebounds, 23 assists, 11 steals and four blocks with only 14 turnovers. BG finished making 34 baskets, including 10-of-20 on 3-pointers, and 9-of-10 free throws.
Katie Davidson led Miami with 19 points and Peyton Scott scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
NOTES: With the 11th win, the Falcons passed the 2019-20 season total of 10 victories … BG scored 30 points off turnovers, 44 points in the paint, 24 fast-break points, and 36 points off the bench … BG’s Kenzie Lewis scored only two points, but had team bests in assists with five and steals with three … Hempfling is now tied for 9th in school history with 304 assists … With the 11 steals, the Falcons now have eight games this season with double-digit steals, after only having five all last season. BG was fifth in the nation in total steals and 18th in steals per game, and they led the MAC in both categories before Saturday’s game … In the latest NCAA stats (as of Thursday morning), Fleming leads all MAC freshmen in no fewer than 15 categories, and she is among the top five freshmen in the entire nation in 11 of those categories. … The Falcons’ next game is Wednesday at the Stroh Center against Western Michigan with a 6 p.m. start.
BGSU 22 24 24 17 – 87
MIAMI 4 10 14 24 – 52
BGSU
Fleming, 2-3-2—15; Hempfling, 5-2-0—16; Brett, 3-1-1—10; Hampton, 4-0—8; Lewis, 1-0—2; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Perry, 3-1—7; Glowniak, 2-4—8; Clerkley, 0-0—0; Trice, 1-1-0—5; M. Hill, 1-0-2; Spielman, 1-0—2; Dever, 0-1-0—3; Dziekan, 1-1—3. TOTALS: 24-10-9—87.
MIAMI
Scott, 7-1-0—17; Davidson, 3-3-4—19; Freeman, 3-0—6; Garretts, 0-0—0; Fulton, 3-0—6; Boruff, 0-0—0; Schmitz, 0-0—0; Duckett, 1-0—2; McLaughlin, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 18-4-4—52.