Bowling Green UCLA Football

File. Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. 

 AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

AKRON — The Bowling Green Falcons opened Mid-American Conference play with a 31-28 road victory over Akron at InfoCision Stadium on Saturday. It is BGSU’s first win in a MAC opener since 2015.

BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons totaled 422 yards of offense.

