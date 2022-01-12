Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Jacob Erlandson was selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
On Tuesday evening, Erlandson was chosen by the Columbus Crew in the second round.
Erlandson, a native of Dayton (Dayton Christian), was the 40th pick overall in this year’s SuperDraft.
“I’m ecstatic for Jake to have been selected by the Crew,” said BGSU head coach Eric Nichols. “It’s a class organization from the top down. (Columbus head coach) Caleb Porter is the kind of coach who can get the best out of young players, and I think he and Jake will get on very well.”
Erlandson played two seasons at BGSU after transferring from Huntington (Ind.) University. He was named to the All-MAC First Team in both seasons with the Falcons, and helped the program advance to the NCAA Championships in back-to-back seasons.
A 2021 team captain, Erlandson played in 19 of BGSU’s 20 matches, starting all 19, and led the Falcons in scoring. His 16 points included six goals, tying him for the BG lead in that category. Those six goals included a pair of game-winning goals, and he also had four assists on the campaign.
“The Crew clearly did their homework, and they have gotten themselves an exceptional player and an exceptional young man in Jake Erlandson,” Nichols said. “Jake has some great opportunities and challenges ahead, and I know he will attack those challenges and will find great success.”