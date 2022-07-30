The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer program has earned a national academic honor for their exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.
Head coach Eric Nichols received the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.
The USC Team Academic Award is given to soccer programs that have achieved a minimum team grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
The Falcons had a team GPA of 3.62 in the 2021-22 academic year. Nichols’ team was recognized for the 10th time in the last 13 seasons, and the men’s soccer team made the list for the 12th time overall.
A total of 746 college soccer teams (220 men, 382 women) across all divisions earned the Team Academic Award.
College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2021-22 academic year.