Bowling Green’s women’s basketball team was able to hold off Akron, 66-57, Wednesday evening at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons are now 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Mid-American Conference while the Zips are 4-6, 1-5.
It looked like it might be a runaway as BG was ahead 38-25 at halftime. The Zips out-scored the Falcons 32-28 in the second half, but Bowling Green played well enough to secure the win.
“The cool thing about this team is that we are really excited for each other no matter what roles people are playing,” said senior Madisen Parker. “We are putting in a lot of time after practice and a lot of doing the little things that kind of make a difference.
“Winning is awesome. Any game you can win in this conference is a great win because the MAC is just so strong,” Parker continued. “Every year and every team you play is a great game. When we get a win it’s just like winning a championship all over again because every game is a big game. For us it’s a really cool experience to celebrate to all the wins and celebrate little victories along the way.”
There were several positives for the Falcons, including 25 points off the bench, with Parker scoring 13 first-half points. The other off the bench scorers were Claire Glowniak with eight points and Angela Perry with four points.
“Madisen Parker was really critical for us tonight, especially in that first half,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said. “Claire Glowniak gave our us incredible minutes and really gave us important minutes in that stretch when we got some momentum back (in the fourth quarter).”
In addition to Parker’s 13 points, including a four-point play with a 3-pointer and a free-throw, Elissa Brett scored 13 points. Kadie Hempfling added 11 points and Lexi Fleming scored 10 points.
“Our whole team did a good job of stepping up,” Fralick said.
Defensively, Akron senior Jordyn Dawson scored only three points. Dawson came into the game averaging 18.2 points per game, but played only 18:29 due to foul trouble.
“She is a really, really good player in our league,” Fralick said about Dawson. “Obviously she got a lot of our attention. I thought Elissa Brett did a good job. But she is a player that really your whole team has to do a good job. We were fortunate tonight for that.”
Another positive was Hempfling’s assist total. She picked up her 300th career assist in the fourth quarter and is now the second player in school history with 500 rebounds and 300 assists.
“Kadie Hempfling is an incredible basketball player. She can do so many things in so many positions,” Fralick said. “She has the ability to rebound, create, score. … She is a kid that everybody wants on her team because of who she is. She is enthusiastic and always in a good mood.
“She has been with us since our first year here,” Fralick added. “She is a kid that has always believed and always have brought her best. The Kadie Hempfling you see on game day is the same Kadie Hempfling I see every day at practice.”
The other player was Kate Achter, who had 500 rebounds and 688 assists during her career. She is now the head coach for the women’s team at Loyola-Chicago.
NOTES: The Falcons had won only a total of five conference games in Fralick’s first two seasons. Now BG have six MAC wins already this season … Fleming was also in foul trouble, but with her 10 points she now has scored in double-figures in all 13 games. She started the game averaging 19.8 points per game … Hempfling is 10th in career assists with 302 … Next up for the Falcons is a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Miami in Oxford.
AKRON 10 15 15 17 — 57
BGSU 21 17 13 15 — 66
AKRON
Dawson, 1-1—3; Brewer, 4-0—8; M. Neitzel, 2-2-2—12; Miller, 3-1—7; Brown-Mitchell, 2-1-2—9; Tecca, 0-3-0—9; Stewart, 0-0—2; Martindale, 1-0—2; Ferrell, 1-1-0—5; C. Neitzel, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 15-7-6—57.
BGSU
Fleming, 3-1-1—10; Lewis, 0-1—1; Brett, 3-1-4—13; Hempfling,, 2-2-1—11; Hampton, 1-1-1—6; Parker, 1—3-2—13; Perry, 1-2—4; Glowacki, 3-2—8; Trice, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-8-14—66.