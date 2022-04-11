TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University tennis fell to the Toledo Rockets, falling 5-2 on Saturday.
The Falcons started the day with two doubles wins, earning the doubles point to gain a 1-0 lead.
Selina Karg and Hannah Neuman won their fifth consecutive match as partners, improving their MAC record to 5-1 and career record to 15-6. Laura Maia Silveira and Maru Poppe were partnered for the second time in their careers, marking the first victory for the duo. It also notched Silveira’s 30th career total win.
In singles, the Rockets won the first five matches in two sets each. At No. 5, Hannah Neuman rebounded from a first-set loss to win 7-5, then completed the comeback with a 10-4 victory in the tiebreaker. This was her second straight singles victory, giving her a combined 4-0 record this weekend.
The loss drops Bowling Green to 4-14 overall and 1-6 in the MAC.
FULL RESULTS
Singles
1. Cassie Alcala (UT) def. Selina Karg (BGSU) 6-4, 6-4
2. Sloane Teske (UT) def. Ioanna Tsadari (BGSU) 6-3, 6-4
3. Julia Kuszynski (UT) def. Maru Poppe (BGSU) 6-1, 6-2
4. Shalini Tallamraju (UT) def. Annika Vetter (BGSU) 6-3, 6-2
5. Hannah Neuman (BGSU) def. Patricia Panta (UT) 2-6, 7-5, 10-4
6. Eileen Carney (UT) def. Laura Maia Silveira (BGSU) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
1. Selina Karg / Hannah Neuman (BGSU) def. Cassie Alcala / Julia Kuszynski (UT) 6-4
2. Laura Morera / Patricia Panta (UT) def. Ioanna Tsadari / Annika Vetter (BGSU) 6-3
3. Laura Maia Silveira / Maru Poppe (BGSU) def. Sloane Teske / Chrissy Fuller 6-4
Order of finish: Singles (2, 6, 3, 4, 1, 5); Doubles (2, 3, 1)
The Falcons play Friday against Buffalo. The Falcons and Bulls meet at 11 a.m. in Buffalo.