INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament, the Falcons will face the University of Louisville in first-round action on Thursday at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
BGSU has qualified for the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive season and the eighth time in school history.
Game time and ticket information will be available in the near future.
BGSU enters the national tournament with an overall record of 10-5-3, and the Falcons went 2-2-2 in Mid-American Conference play.
A total of five of the MAC’s seven teams have advanced to the NCAA Championships. Northern Illinois earned the league’s automatic bid, while BGSU, West Virginia, Georgia State and Akron all received at-large bids.
Louisville, 10-6-1 on the season, went 5-3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Cardinals earned a share of the ACC Atlantic Division title, its first regular season crown since joining the league in 2014.
The Falcons lead Louisville, 2-1-0, in the all-time series. BGSU picked up 1-0 wins in both 1986 (at home) and ‘87 (on the road. The most recent meeting saw the Cards capture a 3-0 decision at a tournament hosted by Kentucky. The latter match marked just the second game of the Eric Nichols Era at BGSU.
The BGSU-Louisville winner will advance to face 15th-seeded Indiana in the second round. Second-round action is set for Sunday (Nov. 21).