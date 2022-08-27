The Bowling Green State University volleyball program began the season on Friday falling to No. 13 Purdue and to Loyola Chicago.
The Falcons went down to the wire with the Boilermakers with a 25-23 score in both the first and third sets.
Against Loyola, BGSU won their first set of the season, but came up short in the 3-1 final, falling 28-26, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18
"We are disappointed with the outcome of our first two matches, but we saw many good things that we did and are excited to build on,” said BGSU coach Danijela Tomic
“Once we clean up our unforced errors and improve our team defense, which we know we are capable of doing, we will be hard to beat.”
Logging 10 kills in the first match and another 14 in the second, BGSU fifth-year senior Katelyn Meyer ended the day with 1,466 career kills, propelling her up to third on the all-time career kills list in program history.
Both Meyer and senior Petra Indrova logged a total of 24 kills over the two matches for the Falcons. Kat Mandly was close behind with 20.
Over the course of the two matches the Falcons landed 10 service aces, including seven against Loyola Chicago.
The Falcons concluded the weekend at the Tennessee Classic on Saturday against the host Tennessee Volunteers
“We have an opportunity to bounce back tomorrow and show that we have learned and got better from the two losses today," Tomic said.