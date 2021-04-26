The Bowling Green State University tennis program topped Northern Illinois on Friday by a score of 6-1 at the Bowling Green High School tennis courts.
The Falcons began the day by taking the doubles point before also claiming five of the six singles courts en route to the 6-1 win. The win marks the third straight for the Orange and Brown and places them at 12-6 on the season while being 8-4 in the MAC.
With two matches left to play, the Falcons stand in third place in the MAC standings. Bowling Green still has a home match against Eastern Michigan Friday and a road match against Miami on May 2 remaining on the schedule.
1S: Marharita-Sophia Tavpash (BGSU) defeated Maria Potsi (NIU), 6-2, 7-6 (6)
2S: Diana Lukyanova (NIU) defeated Ioanna Tsadari (BGSU), 6-3, 6-3
3S: Ayumi Sasaki (BGSU) defeated Christy Robinson (NIU), 6-2, 6-4
4S: Yulia Kapitanova (BGSU) defeated Fernanda Naves (NIU), 7-5, 6-2
5S: Selina Karg (BGSU) defeated Iulliia Dmitrieva (NIU), 6-4, 6-2
6S: Marta Bettinelli (BGSU) defeated Lara Slisko (NIU), 6-1, 6-3
1D: Tavpash/Silveira (BGSU) defeated Potsi/Slisko (NIU), 7-6 (3)
2D: Sasaki/Tsadari (BGSU) vs. Dmitrieva/Lukyanova (NIU), 6-6 (Unfinished)
3D: Karg/Neuman (BGSU) defeated Robinson/Naves (NIU), 6-3