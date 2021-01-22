The Bowling Green State University indoor track and field team won 10-of-12 events and defeated rival Toledo in a dual meet Friday night at Perry Field House 82-41.
Freshman Isabelle Klett and sophomore Kailee Perry were dual winners for the Falcons.
Perry made a splash during the fall by winning the Mid-American Conference Cross Country championship as a redshirt freshman. In her first collegiate competition since that race, she dominated again.
Perry set personal bests and won both events she competed in – the 800 and the mile.
“We’re pretty happy with today. The double victories are cool to see. Izzy (Klett) is a true freshman so she’s just out there cutting her teeth. Kailee (Perry) had a really impressive first outing of the season. To go out and run 2:15 in the 800, that’s fairly impressive,” said head Lou Snelling.
Her mile time of 4:55.01 makes her the fifth-fastest Falcon in program history in the event and she currently ranks first in the MAC.
She posted a time of 2:15.94 in the 800, the second-fastest time in the conference this year in that event.
Klett made the most of her first opportunity to compete against Toledo in the Battle for I-75.
She won both the long jump and triple jump, giving the Falcons 10 key points.
Klett jumped 17-feet-6.75 (5.35m) to win the long jump and 34-4 (10.46m) to win the triple jump.
Bowling Green’s strength over the past decade has been its throws and the Falcons dominated Toledo once again, sweeping the top two spots in both events.
Zaresha Neal posted a new personal best, the No. 2 mark in the MAC this year, in the shot put at 52-0 (15.85m). She was followed by Ebonie Whitted in second place and Katie Seyfang in third.
Seyfang won the weight throw with a distance of 52-9.5 (16.09m), while Reagan Emberton placed second.
Chasatea Brown won the 60 hurdles with a new personal best time of 8.96 seconds.
Freshman Ayanna Tommy won the 60 in 7.85 seconds, a season-best time.
Sophomore Jemeila Hunter posted the third-fastest time in the MAC this year in the 200 at 25.31 seconds.
Freshman Payton Gorman won the 400 in 59.70 seconds.
Bowling Green will host a meet for the third consecutive weekend when BGSU hosts the Sid Sink Invitational Friday at 2 p.m.