OXFORD, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (13-6, 9-0) swept the Miami (OH) Redhawks (3-16, 1-8) on Wednesda, giving the Falcons their tenth consecutive victory. This is the seventh consecutive sweep for the Falcons, who have won 27 of their 28 conference sets.
Set 1: BGSU 25, Miami 12
The first set did not stop until the media break, with the Falcons holding a 15-10 advantage. After the media timeout, BGSU dominated the rest of the set. An 8-0 run gave the Orange and Brown a 22-10 advantage. Alex Laboy landed two aces and Katelyn Meyer registered a pair of kills during this spurt. The teams traded kills the rest of the set, with Bowling Green clinching the set on Petra Indrova's kill.
Set 2: BGSU 25, Miami 15
The Falcons carried their momentum into the second set, starting with a 7-0 lead. BGSU maintained the lead throughout the set, with the Redhawks unable to score more than two points in a row. A 3-0 run gave Bowling Green a 21-13 lead, forcing a Miami timeout. The Falcons closed the set with kills by Kat Mandly and Hanna Laube, taking a 2-0 set lead.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Miami 17
Like the previous set, the Falcons started fast with a 5-0 lead. Two of these points came from Yelianiz Torres aces. BGSU pushed the lead to 12-5 after a 5-1 run, leading to a Redhawk timeout. A 3-0 Miami run made it 16-12, leading to a Falcon timeout. Bowling Green responded with another 3-0 run, then extended that run to 5-0 after a Miami timeout. After Katelyn Meyer's kill, Hannah Best landed the first ace of her career to win the set and match.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Petra Indrova, Katelyn Meyer (11 each)
Assists: Hanna Laube (24)
Digs: Julia Walz (14)
Aces: Alex Laboy (3)
Blocks: Petra Indrova (1 solo block, 2 block assists), Madelynn Luebcke (3 block assists)
Bowling Green hit .621 in the opening set, their highest single-set attack percentage of the season.
The Falcons limited Miami to a -.182 attack percentage in the second set, the lowest opponent single-set attack percentage of the season. Miami's .010 attack percentage is the lowest opponent match total of the season.
Hannah Best recorded the first ace of her career and Alex Laboy registered a career-best three aces.
Hanna Laube registered a career-best six kills and Julia Walz tallied a season-best six assists.
Head coach Danijela Tomic said this is another great team road win for the program.
"Our goal is always to play to our championship standards and to deserve to win, and we did that tonight," she said. "Our offensive efficiency was excellent, and it was great to see our hitters making smart decisions and executing well. One of our objectives in every match is to improve from the last one we played. We have accomplished that in a few areas, including our sideout percentage, especially in the first set. I was also proud of everyone who got a chance to play and how ready and focused they were when they stepped on the court."
The Falcons continue MAC play this weekend with two home matches against Eastern Michigan. Friday's match begins at 6 p.m. and Saturday's match starts at 5 p.m.