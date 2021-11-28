BGSU 6-foot-6 fifth-year senior forward Daeqwon Plowden contributed a double-double 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Falcons to a 75-57 win over Chicago State at the Stroh Center Sunday afternoon.
In getting the 100th win all-time at the Stroh, The Falcons improve to 3-4 on the season, while Chicago State falls to 2-4. It was the third meeting between the two schools and BGSU has won all three.
Sunday’s game never seemed to be in doubt as the Falcons led 26-10 with 2:30 remaining in the first half. BGSU forced 25 turnovers, leading to 23 points, including 11 fast break points.
“We did a great job communicating on the defensive end,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said. “We did a great job talking throughout the game. I would like it to be more, always as a coach, you want more. We have to clean up some things on the defensive end, but I thought overall we did a really good job.”
Plowden added, “The way we pressure up on defense, it helps us, and it is the way we flourish on the defensive end. Tonight, we just executed as much as possible.
“It is easier to go out and get a stop and go out in transition,” Plowden continued. “We can get buckets better that way rather than coming down and setting up our half court offense. We try to force teams to turn the ball over so we can go out in transition.
“Defense has to be better and tonight we showed that we can guard and do better on defense.”
Sophomore guards Kaden Matheny and junior guard Samari Curtis led the Falcons with four steals and three assists apiece. Huber said the guards contributed offensively, too.
“The guards came out and played extremely hard,” Huger said. “They did a good job of sharing the ball. The ball went inside and out. We didn’t just settle for threes.
“We drove the ball and we got post touches, so they did a really good job there and they defended well. Now, we’ve got to turn those turnovers into buckets at the end there, so we still left some points out there. As a coach, you never like that, you always want more. There are some things we still have to clean up, but I like the way the team is coming together.”
In addition, the Falcons scored 26 points in the paint.
“We definitely want to drive the ball more,” Huger said. “We don’t want to settle for threes, we want to get into the paint, get some paint touches, get some kick-outs and different things like that. They went zone and we were still able to attack the paint, so I like the progression of what we are doing.”
BGSU led by as much as 26 points, 53-27, after sophomore guard Kaden Metheny got a steal, leading a dunk at the other end by Plowden with 11:15 remaining in the game.
Not only was the defense stiff as nails, but the Falcons outrebounded the Cougars, 45-38. Six-foot-9 BGSU center Joe Reece led the Falcons in scoring with 18 points, but he also had five rebounds, and 6-6 guard Trey Diggs, a graduate student, had 10 points, six rebounds, and blocked two shots. Plowden said he and Reece are learning to play together on the court.
“I feel like Joe Reece, and I feel we have real good chemistry,” Plowden said. “Being a forward and him being a center, we are always looking for each other out on the court. He stays in his area, I stay in my area, and we get easy baskets, or we are down there fighting for rebounds, so we are constantly communicating.”
That included 18 offensive rebounds, leading to 19 second chance points by the Falcons. Leading their opponents off the glass is nothing new to BGSU this year. The Falcons have placed themselves among some of the best in the nation for rebounding as a team, including leading the MAC.
On the defensive end, BGSU is averaging 30.2 rebounds per game, 25th in the nation. As for the offensive boards BGSU averages 13.6 rebounds per game, 42nd in the nation. That culminates for 43.8 total rebounds per game, the 22nd best mark in the country. Bowling Green is also 3-0 this season when they outrebound their opponent.
For the Falcons, junior guard Samari Curtis scored eight points, Metheny scored seven, junior forward Gabe O’Neal had six points, sophomore guard Josiah Fulcher had five points and three assists, and junior forward Chandler Turner and senior forward Matiss Kulackovskis added two points each.
Huger was slightly disappointed with his team’s shooting, hitting on 25 of 66 field goals (38 percent), including 7-of-22 from behind the arc (32 percent) and 18 of 23 from the free throw line (78 percent).
“The biggest thing for us on the offensive end is now we have to make shots. We have to be able to knock down threes and be able to get great looks. But, you know, Kaden (Metheny) is coming off an injury, so it is going to take some time, but he’s steadily getting better at it, and so is Trey Diggs, so those are the ones who really take the shots from the three for us. They’ll be fine. We’ve just got to knock down these open ones that we are getting.”
Chicago State was led by 6-1 junior guard Brandon Betson, who had 17 points, blocked three shots and had four assists, but was guilty of nine turnovers. Jahsean Corbett, a 6-6 freshman guard, contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars.
For the Cougars, freshman guard Bryce Johnson scored seven points, junior forward Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng had five points and nine rebounds, and freshman guard Jameon “J.J.” Harris scored three points.
Chicago State senior guard Coreyoun Rushin had two points and seven rebounds, senior guard Andrew Lewis, Dominique Alexander and junior guard Favour Chukwukelu scored two points apiece, and senior guard Carlo Mable added one point. Alexander had a team-high three steals for the Cougars.
Plowden breaks Damajeo Wiggins’ all-time games played mark