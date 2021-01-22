The Bowling Green State University hockey team came up short against Bemidji State on Thursday night in a 2-1 final.
Brandon Kruse scored the lone goal for the Falcons while Eric Dop tallied 36 saves.
The Falcons fall to 14-3 on the season. Since the game was a non-conference matchup, Bowling Green still remains 1-1 in the WCHA.
The Beavers were the first to net a goal in the game with a score from Lukas Sillinger, coming unassisted.
Bowling Green later answered in the first period with their own unassisted goal. Kruse found the back of the net on a two-on-one breakaway score to knot it up.
With less than a minute left in regulation Bemidji State’s Ethan Somoza scored the game-winning goal.
For the second straight game, Dop logged 36 saves, just one off of his career-high of 37.
Kruse’s goal was his 128th career point. He needs just one to tie Doug Ross for 48th all-time.
The loss was the first on the road this season for Bowling Green after an 8-0 start away from the Slater Family Ice Arena. Winning the last four road games of the 2019-20 season, the Falcons had won 12 straight on the road, setting a new program record.
There were just two penalties called in the game, one for each team, a season-low for the Falcons.
The Falcons conclude their non-conference series against Bemidji State this afternoon.