The Bowling Green State University football team is on a bit of a roller coaster.
The Falcons defeated FBS Murray State 27-10 at Doyt Perry Stadium, downed the Big Ten’s Minnesota 14-10 the following week and then lost the Mid-American Conference opener to Kent State, 27-20.
The Falcons’ kicking game, on the other hand, has been consistently getting the job done. BGSU senior placekicker Nate Needham (Chesterton, Indiana) demonstrated that when he booted a 52-yard field goal at Kent State.
The career-long field goal by Needham is the longest in the MAC this season, tied for 12th longest in the nation and his second field goal of 50-plus yards this year.
Needham is one of five FBS players with multiple 50-plus-yard field goals this season, joining Cade York (LSU), Harrison Mevis (Missouri), James McCourt (Illinois) and Gabe Brkic (Oklahoma).
Needham also connected on a 42-yard field goal at Kent State to keep BGSU in the game in the first half as the Falcons trailed 13-6 at the intermission. He also hit on both his PAT opportunities, the second putting BGSU up for the first time in the game late in the third quarter, 20-13.
Needham was named the MAC East Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors for games played through Oct. 3, announced the conference. It is the first career honor for Needham.
A week earlier, BGSU senior punter Matt Naranjo was named MAC East special teams POW.
Naranjo (Skokie, Illinois) helped flip the field multiple times in BGSU’s upset at Minnesota. Averaging 44.1 yards per punt, Naranjo had two pinned inside the 20-yard line and set a Huntington Bank Stadium record with a 77-yard punt against the Gophers.
“The punt team has been exceptional. They’ve got to be with this young offense,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said. “It’s no secret the strength of our team is our defense right now and our special teams. Offensively we’re doing enough to get by.”
Growing pains continue
The Falcons’ 2-2 season is a long way from last year’s 0-5 season.
For example, losing to Kent State by a touchdown was an improvement from their 62-24 loss to the Golden Flashes in 2020.
“After watching the tape from this weekend, there was a lot of positive strides that took place,” Loeffler said. “There was a lot of learning moments, and when you watch the tape, you see that we’re capable, but you also see that we had a ton of self-inflicted wounds. We need to correct those.”
Now that the Falcons have a win over a quality Big Ten team, Loeffler said the sense of urgency has picked up because this team knows it can compete.
“The message to our team this week is urgency, attention to detail, and everything matters. That’s what championship teams do. At times we do that during the week, at times we don’t,” Loeffler said.
“That’s why we’re having inconsistent results during the game. At times we do some things that are really impressive. And at times, we do some things that cause self-implosion. So, we’re going to coach these young guys really hard,” Loeffler continued.
Loeffler said the team’s progression dates back to last winter.
“I told our team, ‘We need to take the next step in these next 53 days that we took from January to August.’ The message to our team, last January, is that we had to change our ways, we did. That’s why we’re having some positive results,” Loeffler said.
“However, they’re not championship ways yet, they’re not elite ways yet. With time and maturity and us coaching them 24/7, we’re going to get to where we want to go.
“It’s part of the process, sometimes the process is extremely frustrating for all, but it is the process, and we kind of know how to do things. And now we need to start figuring out the next 53 days.
“And then obviously in January, through August of next year, really polish up what championship teams do day in and day out,” Loeffler added.