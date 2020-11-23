The NCAA released the Graduation Success Rate for each Division I athletic program and Bowling Green remains ahead of the curve nationally and within the Mid-American Conference, according to a news release.
BGSU maintains a GSR rate of 89% and eight of the department’s 18 teams have a perfect score of 100%.
Men’s cross country, hockey, women’s basketball, women’s golf, gymnastics, women’s soccer, tennis and volleyball all posted perfect scores, and each of them earned that score for a second-straight year.
“Out student-athletes are special individuals and the continued success in the classroom and their graduation success rates demonstrates this,” BGSU Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger said. “While graduation is our goal, we are not satisfied with just earning a degree. Our student-athlete services staff, coaches and support staff are committed to educating and preparing students to have balanced lives and careers.”
All eight of the programs that earned perfect scores were tied for the best scores within their respective leagues (the Mid-American Conference and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association). As well, baseball ranked among the top half with a 95% score.
As evidenced by these statistics, BGSU’s student-athletes have taken on the challenge of excelling both on the field and in the classroom. In fact, the two areas complement each other and provide a foundation for success across all areas of a student-athlete’s experience.
“I am proud to be graduating from BGSU with a computer science degree,” BGSU hockey player Brett Rich said. “I have been able to set myself up for my desired career path in software development. I was given all the resources necessary to succeed in the classroom, while also having ample opportunities to network with employers and shape my future.
“As an athlete, I was able to continue playing the sport I love while developing a strong work ethic and important time-management skills. The daily grind and commitment helped to develop a determined mindset that continues to be applied to all aspects of my life. I am extremely grateful for everything that BGSU has offered me, both as a student and as an athlete.”
The Graduation Success Rate was developed by the NCAA as part of its academic reform initiative to more accurately measure the success of Division I student-athletes and it takes into account the many different academic paths followed by today’s college students. Unlike the federal graduation rate, the GSR holds institutions accountable for transfer students. The GSR also accounts for midyear enrollees and is calculated for every sport.
The GSR data released by the NCAA today is based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2010-11 through 2013-14 and measures graduation within a six-year time frame.
MEN’S SPORTS 2020 GSR
Baseball 95
Basketball 67
Cross Country 100
Football 78
Golf 63
Hockey 100
Soccer 81
WOMEN’S SPORTS 2020 GSR
Basketball 100
Cross Country/Track 92
Golf 100
Gymnastics 100
Soccer 100
Softball 90
Swim/Dive 94
Tennis 100
Volleyball 100