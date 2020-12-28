The Bowling Green State University hockey team continued to move further up the USCHO’s Top 20 poll, now up to No. 7.
This marks the second consecutive week that the Falcons have been in the Top 10 and is the highest ranking for the team since January of 2015 when they were sixth. The Falcons have an 8-1 record so far in the 2020-21 season, continuing a hot streak from last season that puts Bowling Green at 16-1-2 over their last 19 games.
Bowling Green is one of three WCHA teams ranked in this week’s poll with Minnesota State at No. 5 and Lake Superior State at No. 19. Michigan Tech and Bemidji State received votes as well.
The Falcons next game will be today against Robert Morris and will mark the final game of the 2020 calendar before starting conference play on Jan. 2. The matchup against RMU is set for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop and will be available to stream on FloHockey. The two teams previously met on Dec. 1, a game that the Falcons won by a final of 6-3.