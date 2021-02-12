Muncie, Ind. - The Bowling Green State University volleyball program continued their historic start with their sixth sweep of the season on Friday night in a 3-0 final over Ball State.
The win moves the Falcons to 8-0 on the season, tying the conference start during the 2012 season. The back-to-back sweeps over Ball State also mark the first pair of consecutive sweeps over the Cardinals since the 2006-07 season.
In the first set, the Falcons and Cardinals began back-and-forth, but a 3-0 run on the backend of a 6-1 sequence put the Falcons ahead 17-11 and forced Ball State to burn at timeout.
Bowling Green continued to build on that moment, adding points to the lead here and there, to take the first set in a 25-15 final.
The second set saw more of the same for the Falcons. After a close beginning, the Falcons used a 5-1 run to push the score to 12-6.
Late in the set the Falcons utilized another 6-0 run to push the score to 22-9, creating enough cushion to close out the set at 25-12.
The third set saw a tough fought battle on both sides of the net with the two teams trading points and leads. At the media timeout, the Falcons had the edge with the score at 15-14.
Later in the set, Bowling Green was able to utilize a 3-0 run to push the score to 20-18, seeing Ball State use a timeout to pause the action. The momentum carried through the set, seeing the Falcons come out with a 25-21 set final and another sweep.
With the win, the Falcons advanced to 8-0 to start the season, now marking the best start to a season for any BG team since the 2014-15 swim and dive team, also at 8-0. Over the last 10 seasons, just the 2011 volleyball team (12-0) has started a season with a better record.
In terms of MAC play, the 8-0 start is the best since the 2018 women’s soccer team (8-0). Over the last 10 seasons, only the 2012 volleyball team (8-0) and the 2011-12 women’s basketball team (10-0) have better conference starts.
For the volleyball team, they will now be chasing the 10-0 conference start by the 2006 squad.
The back-to-back sweeps over Ball State is the first time the Falcons have swept the Cardinals in back-to-back meetings since the 2006-07 season, capping a four-match stretch from 2005 until 2007.
The sixth sweep of the season in just eight matches keeps the Falcons on track with the 2006 team that had six sweeps in the first eight matches as well.
For the second consecutive night, Madelyn Luebcke led the Falcons in block assists, setting another new career-high with seven in the match.
With 10 kills and 12 digs in the first set alone, Petra Indrova ended up with 12 kills and 13 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. The 13 digs also sets a new career-high for single season digs for Indrova with 86 so far.
For kills, Katelyn Meyer led the way with 14 as three different Falcons hit double-digits. Indrova landed 12 while Jacqueline Askin set a season-high for the second straight match with 13.
Three Falcons also hit double-digits for digs as well. Julia Walz paced the team with 18 while Taylor Haberland registered a season-high 14. Indrova rounded out the trio with 13.
Bowling Green will return to the Stroh Center for their next set of matches on Feb. 18 and 19 to host Ohio for a two-match series. The first match will start at 6 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m while both will be available to stream on the ESPN platforms.