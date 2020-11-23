ADRIAN, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team picked up its second win of the season, topping Adrian in a 5-0 final to complete the series sweep.
Max Johnson and Alex Barber each had two goals in the game while Cameron Wright added the fifth score for Bowling Green.
In goal for the Falcons, Zack Rose was able to clinch his first career shutout. The win marks the second time in the last three years that the Falcons have begun the season with a 2-0 record.
The Falcons will return to the Slater Family Ice Arena on Dec. 5 to host Mercyhurst with a 1:30 p.m. start. The game will serve as the first of a home-and-home with Mercyhurst.