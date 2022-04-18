WALNUT, Calif. – Bowling Green State University track and field took part in the famed Mt. Sac Relays at Hilmer Lodge Stadium, located on the campus of St. San Antonio College. The meet ran Thursday through Saturday.
BGSU’s Katerina Shuble set a PR in the 1500 with a time of 4:24.93, which is the second-best time in program history, just 0.90 behind Tracy Gaerke’s 1989 record of 4:24.03.
Sydney Niekamp ran the 5K at Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday, finishing No. 12 with a time of 17:19.74 for the Falcons.
Thursday results for the Falcons:
Shot put prelims – No. 10 Zaresha Neal – 15.84m (51-11.75), No. 24 Ebonie Whitted – 14.42m (47-3.75)
Discus prelims – No 16 Zaresha Neal – 49.16m (161-3.00)
Friday Results
Hammer prelims – No. 6 Kaila Butler – 62.43m (204-10.00)
1500 – No. 9 Katerina Shuble – 4:24.93 (PR)
5000 – No. 20 Kailee Perry – 16:48.17
Saturday results for the Falcons:
Hammer finals – No. 6 Kaila Butler – 63.95m (209-9.00)
Some members of track and field team took part in Ball State’s We Fly Challenge with a split-squad on Saturday.
Track
• Tianna Mulligan notched a PR in the 200 with a time of 24.74
• Olivia Collett, Alyssa Ellerbrock, Elise Johnson and Emma Steingass made collegiate debuts in the 1500
Field
• Ayanna Burrell had a PR and won the triple jump with a distance of 12.13m, which is the sixth-farthest jump in program history
Running Events
3000 Steeplechase: No. 2 Kristin Groppe – 11:38.71
12:30 PM – 4x100 Relay: No. 1 – 47.12
1500: No. 4 Olivia Collett – 4:50.08, No. 5 Alyssa Ellerbrock 4:50.75, No. 7 Elise Johnson 4:54.54, No. 13 Emma Steingass – 5:05.71
400 hurdles: No. 8 Darian Braddix 1:08.92
200: No. 3 Tianna Mulligan – 24.74
Field Events
Long jump: No. 4 Alexis Parchman – 5.40m, No. 6 Izzy Klett – 5.33m
Hammer: No. 5 Reagan Emberton – 43.26m
Shot put: No. 3 Reagan Emberton – 12.66m
Triple jump: No. 1 Ayanna Burrell – 12.13m, No. 2 Brianna Richard – 11.60m
Discus: No. 2 Reagan Emberton – 40.40m
The Falcons return to action Friday at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington.