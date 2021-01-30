Ebonie Whitted set a new personal best in the shot put and Jemeila Hunter ran the second-fastest 200 in the MAC as the Falcons competed at home in the Sid Sink Invitational Friday evening.
The Falcons competed against Ball State and Eastern Michigan while hosting their third consecutive meet to start the season.
Ebonie Whitted set a strong personal best distance in the shot put with a distance of 50-feet-9.5 (15.48m). That distance is fourth in the MAC this year. In fact, she defeated teammate Zaresha Neal, who ranks second in the conference.
Jemeila Hunter ran the 200 in 25.07 seconds, a season-best and winning time at the Sid Sink Invite. That time ranks second in the conference this year.
Chloe Amoroso placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 36-1.25 (11.00m).
Katherine Mendenhall had a busy day, competing in the high jump, long jump and 60 hurdles. She set a personal best in the 60 hurdles at 9.57 seconds.
Destiny Fernandes had a season-best time of 9.28 seconds in the 60 hurdles.
Jayla Currie ran a season-best time of 8.20 seconds in the 60.
Payton Gorman tied her season-best in the 200 with a time of 26.17 seconds.
BGSU will head to the Central Michigan Invitational to compete on Feb. 6.
Central Michigan will also be the host of the MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships Feb. 26-27.