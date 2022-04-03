Bowling Green State University softball scored five-straight runs to post a 5-3, come-from-behind victory over the University of Toledo on Saturday. The win completed a sweep of both Saturday’s doubleheader and the teams’ three-game Mid-American Conference weekend series at Meserve Field.
Payton Gottshall, who pitched a gem in Saturday’s opener, earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout relief in game two. Gottshall threw a one-hit shutout in the first game of the day, a 6-0 BGSU win.
A bevy of BG players contributed to the victories. Greta L’Esperance had two hits, including an inside-the-park homer, in the first game, while Peyton Dolejs was 2-for-2 with a walk. Both players scored a pair of runs in the game.
Madison Hendrix broke that game open with a base-loaded pinch-hit double in the fifth, as all three baserunners scored to give BG a five-run lead.
Wynnie Reid, who had two hits in the opener, had a walk and a hit in the nightcap for the Falcons (17-9, 5-3 MAC). Bailey Sample and Ally Bezjak had two-hit games in the second contest, with Sample driving in a pair of runs in the third after BG had fallen behind, 3-0.
Reid walked and came around to score in the fifth, tying the game, and BG took the lead with a two-out rally in the sixth. Makailah Dees walked, and Bezjak lined a ball into the gap in right-center, with Dees coming all the way around to score. A nifty slide by Dees at the plate enabled her to avoid a tag attempt by UT catcher Maris Barbato.
After Lexi Carver drew a walk, Reid greeted a UT reliever with a sharp single that scored pinch-runner Marlie McNulty.
The Rockets (8-20, 1-6 MAC) put two runners aboard on a pair of seventh-inning singles, but after a lengthy at-bat, Gottshall struck out Sydney McKeever to end the contest.
The BGSU defense made several spectacular plays in the second game, including diving catches by L’Esperance, Dees and Reid.