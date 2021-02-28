Bowling Green clinched home ice for the first round of the WCHA playoffs with a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon over Alabama Huntsville.
With the win, the Falcons move to a final overall record of 19-8-1 and 8-5-1 in WCHA play. The Falcons currently sit at second in the WCHA at 27 points and are guaranteed a home playoff series in the first round of the playoffs.
Sunday’s scoring started off late in the first period, as the Chargers’ Lucas Bahn scored his first goal of the season, and second career point at 18:34 into the period. Connor Merkley and Adrian Danchenko assisted the goal.
The Chargers wouldn’t have the lead for long, as Tim Theocharidis scored an even strength goal less than a minute into the second period. The goal came from a 2 on 0 fast break with Brandon Kruse and Theocharidis passing back and forth several times before Theocharidis scored to tie the game at one. Max Johnson was awarded an assist.
The Falcons continued to control the puck for the next several minutes. Drew Lennon broke the tie with a shorthanded goal with 10:28 remaining in the second period. Dachenko notched his second point on the day, and Bauer Neudecker added an assist.
Zack Rose was pulled from the game after the second Chargers’ goal and seemed to be shaken up by the play. Eric Dop came in to finish for the Falcons.
A full period would pass before the next goal was scored. Connor Ford scored a powerplay goal for the Falcons, tying the game at two apiece. Will Cullen had the primary assist and Theocharidis the secondary assist on the goal.
About a minute later, Sam Craggs scored the game-winning goal. The goal was his third goal of the season. Help came from T.J. Lloyd and Taylor Schneider.
The Chargers’ David Fessenden left the net with 1:11 remaining in the game, bringing on an extra attacker. The extra skater wouldn’t matter, though, as Ford scored the empty netter. Alex Barber and Sam Craggs were awarded assists.
The second game of the prolonged series between the Chargers and Falcons felt closer than the first, as Bowling Green only out-shot the Chargers 27-18, as opposed to 41-11 this on Wednesday.
Alabama Huntsville falls to 3-14-1 on the season and are locked into seventh in the WCHA. They will travel for their first series in the playoffs, their opponent still undecided.
Bowling Green moves to 19-8-1 on the season. They await the results for next weekend’s games, as Lake Superior State sits at 20 points, and still has three games left to play. The Lakers are still in position to jump the Falcons and take the second seed going into the WCHA playoffs.
Bowling Green will be idle next weekend, then will hit the ice in the first round of the playoffs at the Slater Family Ice Arena.