The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (18-7, 14-1) swept Kent State (10-17, 5-10) for the second night in a row on.
The Saturday victory clinches the MAC East Division regular season title for the Falcons. Following the match, Bowling Green volleyball recognized seniors Hanna Laube, Katelyn Meyer, Nikolija Katanic and Julia Walz, as well as super seniors Kerstie Shaw and Katie Kidwell.
Set 1: BGSU 25, Kent State 23
The first set was very tightly contested, with 13 ties and five lead changes. The Falcons held a 14-13 lead when they took a timeout, then extended the lead to 20-18 before a Kent State timeout. The Golden Flashes responded with a 4-1 run to reclaim the lead, then maintained the advantage with a 23-22 score. Kickstarted by Petra Indrova’s eighth kill of the set, the Falcons closed on a 3-0 run to win the opening frame
Set 2: BGSU 25, Kent State 21
The second set was even more competitive, as the teams traded the lead 14 times and tied on nine occasions. At the media break, Kent State held a 15-14 lead, then the teams traded points before a Falcon timeout. The Golden Flashes lead reached two points before Bowling Green reclaimed it with a 3-0 run. The run continued after a Kent State timeout, with Indrova registering a pair of kills before combining with Madelynn Luebcke for a set-clinching block.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Kent State 18
BGSU and KSU traded 3-0 runs to open the third set, then the Falcons answered with a 4-1 run. The final three points of this run came on kills by Indrova. Kent State tied the set twice before the media timeout, but the Falcons held a 15-13 lead at the break. Hannah Best immediately tallied a block and a kill, forcing Kent State to call their first timeout. The Golden Flashes trimmed their deficit to two, leading to a BGSU timeout. Indrova recorded her final two kills after the break, forcing KSU to burn their last timeout. The Falcon run continued, with BGSU recording two blocks and a kill to win the set and match.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Petra Indrova (23)
Assists: Hanna Laube (38)
Digs: Julia Walz (25)
Aces: Alex Laboy, Julia Walz (1 each)
Blocks: Madelynn Luebcke (7 block assists)
Indrova tallied a career-best 23 kills. She also added 11 digs for her ninth double-double of the season.
Luebcke tied her career-high with seven block assists.
Katanic matched her career-high with eight kills.
The Falcons held the Golden Flashes to a .026 attack percentage in the final set.
Bowling Green is 9-0 in the Stroh Center this season.
The Falcons will play their final weekend series of the regular season in Athens. Bowling Green and Ohio play at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.