In Bowling Green State University’s 14-10 victory at Minnesota Saturday, senior quarterback Matt McDonald rushed for two touchdowns as the Falcons (now 2-2) ended Minnesota’s 21-game non-conference win streak, the longest in the nation.
McDonald was 19-of-35 for 170 yards through the air and scored twice on the ground to help lead the Falcons to the win. Showing off his run game is something he’s not used to.
“It just kind of happened. We knew how good they were up front, and I knew early on that I was going to have to start making plays with my feet,” McDonald said. “I had to step up into the pocket and scramble because that’s when big plays pop open. I knew that I was going to have to do whatever it took to put the team in the best position to win.”
On a second half drive, McDonald scrambled for approximately 40-50 yards on a third-down play and gained one yard to set up a fourth-and-1. Then, the BG QB rolled out and gained 18 yards on the next play to put the Falcons at the Gophers’ 38.
Two plays later, he found redshirt freshman running back Taron Keith on a catch-and-run play that set up the Falcons at the Minnesota five.
Two plays later, McDonald took it the final three yards to give the visitors the lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The eight-play drive covered 65 yards.
Minnesota’s defense took its toll on McDonald, and he felt the pain after the game.
“I am hurting. They kicked my butt. They are a great team, great defensively up the front, and we knew that going into the game,” McDonald said.
“It was probably my sloppiest game, but we made the plays that mattered. We found a way to win and got it done.”
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said he knew his team had the presence of mind to believe they could beat a Big Ten team. He said it started with the program’s ability to take advantage of the transfer portal.
“The thing our staff has done a great job with — and the transfer portal is the transfer portal. You have to use it to fill holes in the program,” Loeffler said.
“What our staff has done an unbelievable job of is bringing in good players that are great people. (Maryland transfer and senior linebacker) Bryce (Brand) brought in a belief and spirit that most of our kids never even knew they had.
“(Junior wide receiver) Austin Osborne is a terrific kid that’s changed the culture of our receiver room completely. When you’re old you ‘get it,’ when you’re young, you don’t get it at all,” Loeffler continued.
“I said this to my wife, driving in to work right now, I’m just excited to get there because I love our kids. It’s fun when you have great people to work with.”
Loeffler says this shows that the growing pains his young team has lived with are not in vain.
“We’ll move on towards our team. What an unbelievable experience for these young men. They’ve been through a lot of hard times,” Loeffler said.
“But I couldn’t be more happy for a group of kids who have really been through a lot. We’re just going to keep on getting better and improving.
“We have a huge game this coming week for the beginning of MAC play. We’ve got the 24-hour rule, so we’ll celebrate for 24 hours before getting ready for Kent State.”
While the Falcons improved to 2-2, the Golden Gophers fell to 2-2.
“[Minnesota head coach] P.J. Fleck has a good football team. I’ve been on the other side of this and they’re going to bounce back,” Loeffler said.
“I know what that feels like. They’re a hell of a team, great up front, stops the run and can run the ball.”