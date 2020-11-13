BOWLING GREEN - Bowling Green State University's hockey team picked up where they left off by clinching their first win of the 2020-21 season with a 6-2 win over Adrian at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday night.
The Falcons scored first with Chase Danol netting his first collegiate goal in the first period. A trio of goals in the second extended the Falcons' lead to 4-0 heading into the final frame.
Adrian was able to net two scores in the third period, but so was Bowling Green, sending the game to a 6-2 final. The highlight of the night came from Max Johnson who totaled two goals to bring his career point total to 100.
Scoring Plays
Chase Danol was able to get the scoring started for the Falcons in the 2020-21 season. The goal served as not only Danol's first collegiate goal, but his first collegiate point as well. He was assisted on the play by fellow sophomore T.J. Lloyd.
The scoring carried into the second period for the Falcons with senior Brandon Kruse netting his first score of the 2020-21 campaign for his 109th career point, doing so unassisted.
Max Johnson joined in on the fun with his 99th career point, coming via goal in the second period on a power play. Assists came from Connor Ford and Alex Barber.
The Falcons continued to add on to their lead in the second period with Taylor Schneider finding the back of the net for the team's fourth goal of the night. Evan Dougherty and Sam Craggs were credited with the assists on the play.
Adrian was able to get on the board in the third period with a goal from Ryan Butler. Assists came from Zach Goberis and Grant Baetsen.
Bowling Green quickly answered with a score from senior captain Connor Ford, his 89th career point. Barber was on the assist, his second of the night.
Adrian added their second goal of the night not long after seeing Connor May score with assists from Sam Ruffin and Goberis.
The scoring wasn't done for the night as Johnson netted his second goal of the night and 100th career point. Wright and Kruse logged assists for the Falcons on the score.
Falcon Stat Facts
With his goal in the second period, Brandon Kruse logged his 109th career point, tying him with Brent Regan for 58th all-time in program history for career points. Kruse went on to log another assist later in the game for career point 110, moving him up to 57th all-time, tied with Jonathan Matsumoto.
Alex Barber registered the first multiple-point effort by a Falcon on the season, logging two assists on the night, coming on Johnson and Ford's goals.
Max Johnson soon joined Barber with his second goal of the night and his 100th career point. Johnson becomes the 74th player to hit the mark in team history.
Up Next
Next up on the schedule currently is a matchup with Robert Morris set for Nov. 24 at 7:05 p.m. Robert Morris will play host to the Falcons in that matchup with Bowling Green hosting the second of the home-and-home series on Dec. 29.