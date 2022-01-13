A Bowling Green State University player has been nominated for the 2022 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I hockey.
Nathan Burke (BGSU), Owen Sillinger (BSU), Jacob Bengtsson (LSSU), Louis Boudon (LSSU), Trenton Bliss (MTU), Brian Halonen (MTU), Blake Pietila (MTU), Dryden McKay (MSU), Nathan Smith (MSU), Hank Crone (NMU) and Joseph Nardi (NMU) are the Central Collegiate Hockey Associationskaters that are on this year’s ballot for the Hobey Baker Award.
Fan balloting for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award is open through March 6. This year’s nominees include 77 skaters representing 42 NCAA Division I schools. College hockey fans can cast their vote in the fan-voting campaign. Fans can read each student-athletes detailed bios by following the links on each candidate by clicking hobeybaker.com/2022-nominees.
Award criteria include candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton University. Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.
The top 10 finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker will be announced on March 16. Voting will be open until March 27 in phase two. The announcement of the final three finalists will take place on March 31, with the winner being announced on April 8.