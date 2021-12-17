One thing Bowling Green State University coach Robyn Fralick has noticed about her team is its ability to get up and down the floor.
Fralick believes the Falcons can become an “elite” team in transition.
“That is something we are working on with our team as a whole. That is something we feel can be a strength,” Fralick said. “We have good athleticism, good interchangeable parts, and good depth, so we’re continuing to try and get better at that.”
It showed in the Falcons’ 100-48 win over NCAA Division II Notre Dame Sunday at the Stroh Center. It started when the team had a week layover from games and got to spend the time together in practice sessions.
“I felt like we really started practicing at a much higher level and part of that is getting people back and getting people into a higher rhythm,” Fralick said. “I saw that translate (against Notre Dame) and now I’m excited because we have more time to continue to see that get better.”
BGSU redshirt junior forward Molly Dever and freshman guard Amy Velasco said a week to focus on getting better helped their team regroup.
“We just want to get 1% better every day and we’re going to keep doing that, and we did that this week,” Velasco said.
Dever added, “We played really hard when we had our week off of practice. We are all real competitive, we have a lot of depth, we have a lot of girls who can do really great things, so we’re just taking advantage of everyone’s skills.
“It is just knowing that (senior guard Madisen) Parker is a shooter, we have ‘bigs’ in the post that we can always go to and crash the boards, and we had a lot of second chances that really gave us the momentum to score,” Dever continued.
The Falcons will have eight days off,with final exams in between, and then travel to the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic for games with Campbell and Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 20-21.
Velasco said that is all about building confidence before the Las Vegas event followed by Mid-American Conference play.
Velasco said Sunday’s win over Notre Dame and scoring 100 points for the first time in 15 years helped achieve that.
“That is really, really cool and it was a fun game,” Velasco said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster, and I think we’ll continue to play hard and continue getting better.
“I think every game we just need to play our hardest and the rest will take of itself.”
For Dever, seeing everyone get time on the floor Sunday was great, making her year as team captain more rewarding.
“It is always so fun to see everyone get involved. It’s been a lot of fun,” Dever said.
“It’s been a new role for me, but we have a lot of amazing girls on this team and it’s so fun to see us grow every day. I think we can accomplish a lot of things this year,” Dever continued. “It is just about building confidence into our team and what we have. I think at the beginning of the season it took us a little time to get our rhythm and play well together.”