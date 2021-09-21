The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team has broken into the national rankings. The Falcons are ranked 17th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, released Tuesday afternoon.
BGSU is also ranked in the College Soccer News poll, which was released on Monday. The Falcons checked in at number 24 in the CSN poll.
BG, after being ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches North Region rankings for the last few weeks, has jumped to third. The Falcons trail only West Virginia and Maryland in the region.
The Falcons are 5-1-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming to defending NCAA champion Marshall, 1-0, on an 89th-minute goal. Last week, the Falcons posted decisive wins over Wright State (3-0) and then #13/17 FIU (2-0) at Cochrane Stadium.
BGSU wraps up a four-match homestand tonight, taking on Detroit Mercy. First touch is set for 7:00 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, and as always, admission is free.