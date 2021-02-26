AKRON – The last time a Bowling Green men’s basketball team posted a win in the James A. Rhodes Arena, the current members of the team were very, very young.
In fact, it was on March 1, 2009 when the Falcons last defeated the Zips on their home court.
BG’s 83-71 victory Friday night stopped the spell.
The Falcons held a 38-37 lead at the half as BG had some foul trouble. Dylan Swingle helped keep BG going in the first half, scoring nine points.
“We were able to find the right men and they were able to knock down shots,” BG head coach Michael Huger said about the first half.
The Falcons outscored the Zips 45-34 in the second half.
With 8:19 remaining to play, Akron had cut BG’s lead to 64-61.
The Falcons then pulled away outscoring the Zips 19-10 the rest of the way.
For the game there were 10 lead changes and seven ties.
“The guys are in a great place right now and bringing their energy that’s for every time we step on the court,” Huger said.
The Falcons did not have a turnover in the last 11 minutes of the game.
“We're definitely doing a great job of executing. We did a great job of taking care of the ball in the second half,” Huger said. “We had eight turnovers at halftime and only two in the second half.
“That’s doing a great job of taking care of the ball. We were getting shots at the other end,” Huger added. “Whenever you can get shots instead of turnovers that’s what it’s about.”
Justin Turner led the Falcons with 19 points. Kaden Metheny added 15 points and Caleb Fields had a good second half finishing with 13 points.
Loren Christian Jackson scored 29 points for the Zips. He was the only Akron player in double figures.
“We just wanted to make it tough for him and that was the biggest thing we did,” Huger said. “He was still up to the challenge and he scored 29. That’s how tough he is.”
NOTES: The Falcons have won four straight games – all of which have come on the road … BGSU is a league-best 8-2 on the road in conference play … Bowling Green’s 10 overall road wins tops the MAC, as well … The Falcons are 14-9 in 2020-21, including a 10-7 record in MAC play … Next up for the Falcons is a home game against Miami on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BGSU 83, AKRON 71
BGSU
Plowden, 3-1—7; Swingle, 4-1—9; J. Turner, 6-1-4—19; Fields, 4-1-2—13; Metheny, 3-3-0—15; Fulcher, 3-2—8; Young, 0-0—0; Diggs, 0-2-2—8; Washington, 0-0—0; C. Turner, 1-2—4. TOTALS: 24-7-14—83.
AKRON
Ali, 0-2—2; Freeman, 4-0—8; Jackson, 2—5-10—29; Tribble, 1-2—4; Trimble Jr., 0-2-0—6; Dailey, 2-0—4; Reece, 1-4--6; Wynn, 2-0—4; Clarke, 1-2—4; Dawson, 0-0—0; Marshall, 1-2—4. TOTALS: 14-7-22—71.