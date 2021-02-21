MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Bowling Green hockey bounced back on Sunday to top Northern Michigan in a 6-2 final.
“Tonight was a really good team effort. Our guys stayed with the game plan for 60 minutes. This was a real big win for our team and we had a bunch of guys contribute,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
For the Falcons, 11 different players tallied at least a point in the game. Four players log multiple-points. Brandon Kruse also was able to register his 100th career assist, becoming just the 21st player in program history to do so and the first since Kelly Perrault during the 1996-97 season.
With the win, the Falcons tallied four points on the weekend and hang on to second place in the WCHA with a 6-5-1-0 conference record. They are 17-8-1 in the regular season.
Northern Michigan scored the first goal just before the midway mark of the first period. Colby Enns scored with assists from David Keefer and Michael Van Unen.
The Falcons answered with a goal from Seth Fyten, his fifth of the season. Max Johnson and Alex Barber had the assists after Barber forced the turnover in the Falcons’ offensive zone.
Just over a minute later the Falcons tallied another score, this one off the stick of Taylor Schneider. Schneider fired the puck from the faceoff circle, seeing assists from Will Cullen and Cameron Wright.
In the second period, Northern Michigan tied it up with a goal from Joseph Nardi and assists from Andre Ghantous and Griffin Loughran.
The Falcons answered to reclaim the lead. Playing 4-on-4, Will Cullen was able to net the puck with an assist from Connor Ford.
The scoring continued into the third period for Bowling Green, seeing Ford net a short-handed goal on a breakaway attempt with an assist from Barber.
Later in the period, Evan Dougherty capitalized on a pass from Brandon Kruse to add to the lead. Cullen also had an assist on the goal.
Before the end of the game, Schneider netted a power play goal for the Falcons, seeing assists come from Sam Craggs and T.J. Lloyd.
On Saturday, BGSU skated to their first tie of the season against Northern Michigan.
The game went into a shootout, needing six attempts from both teams. In the end, the Wildcats escaped with the second WCHA point on the line while the Falcons claimed one.
In goal for the Falcons, Eric Dop logged a career-high 38 saves, previously having registered 36 twice this season and 37 in seasons past.
This marks just the second 0-0 tie involving WCHA teams this season with Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State ending in a 0-0 final in a non-conference game on Nov. 21. The last WCHA league game that ended in a 0-0 score was on Feb. 14, 2020 between Alabama Huntsville and Lake Superior State.
For the Falcons, the 0-0 finish is the first since concluding with that score against Alaska Anchorage on Nov. 9, 2018.
The Falcons return to Slater Family Ice Arena to host Alabama Huntsville Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., the first game of a home-and-home series. This game will be available to stream on FloHockey.