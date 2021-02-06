After a disappointing 79-78 loss to Northern Illinois last Wednesday, the Bowling Green Falcon women’s basketball team rebounded and grabbed their 10th Mid-American Conference victory of the season, downing Ohio University, 69-53, Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons are now 14-4 overall and 10-3 in the MAC and are the first MAC team to win 10 games this season.
“The biggest takeaway from our game tonight was our defensive effort,” said BG head coach Robyn Fralick. “We came off our loss at Northern Illinois. I thought we had a spectacular first half defensively and then a really poor second half … I thought as a unit we maintained our defensive presence throughout the whole game.”:
Elissa Brett, a sophomore from Adelaide, Australia, was outstanding at both ends of the floor for the Falcons.
“She moved her feet really well. She showed her hands really well. I think she is an elite defender. She could guard one through five,” Fralick said about Brett. “She really has great defensive versatility and has really benefited our team … She had a great all-around game.”
Offensively, Brett finished with a career-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. After a slow start, Brett scored eight points in the second quarter and seven points in the third quarter. For the game she had five 2-pointers, one 3-pointer, and was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.
On the defense side Brett was the main defender on Ohio’s Cierra Hooks, who was averaging 26.6 points per game. Hooks took a hard fall to the back of her head in the first quarter, but she still played 30:31 minutes. Brett and her teammates held Hooks, who had nine turnovers, to 12 points.
“I think stopping Hooks was the main thing today. I took pride in defending her,” Brett said about defending Hooks. “I think we did a good job containing her and stopping her.”
The Falcons scored the first two baskets of the game and held a 17-12 lead after the first 10 minutes.
Ohio rallied to tie the game at 24 in the second quarter, but Nyla Hampton scored seven points and Brett added six points in a 13-4 run to end the quarter.
Bowling Green was able to gain a 22-point lead, 52-30, in the third quarter on the way to a 59-41 lead after 30 minutes.
The final quarter was not the best-played by either team, but the Falcons were able to work the clock to secure the 16-point victory.
Hampton had 14 points and Kadie Hempfling had 13 for the Falcons, with Hempfling adding nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kenzie Lewis had seven points on perfect 3-for-3 shooting, and added a game-high seven assists.
NOTES: Bowling Green travels to Kent State Wednesday with a 6 p.m. start, currently the only scheduled game for the week … The Falcons forced 23 OU turnovers, resulting in 25 BG points … The Falcons made 14 steals … On BG’s 25 baskets, there were 20 assists … It’s only the second time in the first 18 games of the season that the Falcons had all 15 players in uniform for a game … BG’s Madisen Parker made two 3-pointers and is sixth all-time with 182 3-pointers. With two 3-pointers Parker will pass Chrissy Steffen for fifth all-time … Ohio had only nine players in uniform … OU’s second leading scorer Erica Johnson, who is averaging 19.5 points per game, did not play Saturday.
OHIO 12 16 13 12 — 53
BGSU 17 20 22 10 — 69
OHIO
Hooks, 3-6—12; Burris, 3-2—8; Kroll, 3-1-4—13; Mace, 2-3-0—13; Bambule, 0-1-0—3; Hale, 2-0—4; Garnett, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 13-5-12—53
BGSU
Brett, 5-1-8—21; Hampton, 4-2-0—14; Fleming, 0-2-0—6; Hempfling, 2-3-0—13; Lewis, 3-1—7; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Perry, 0-0—0; Trice, 0-0—0; Glowniak, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 15-10-9—69.