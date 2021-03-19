Bowling Green forward Kennedy White, left, is hugged by forward Madi Wolfbauer, middle, and forward Nikki Cox after she scored a goal during the first half of a soccer match Thursday evening at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green. Bowling Green improved to 3-1 on the season with a 2-0 win over Miami. White scored what proved to be the winning goal with just under 10 minutes gone, and Wolfbauer converted a penalty kick to double the lead in the second half. The Falcons had a 24-2 advantage in shots, and Lili Berg made one save en route to earning the shutout. BG is back in action on Sunday afternoon against Kent State.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags