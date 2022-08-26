BGSU Soccer

BG's Katie Cox, right, and Cincinnati/s Emma Schmelzer battle for the ball Thursday night in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

To defeat Cincinnati Thursday, Bowling Green State University women’s soccer knew they had to get past the Bearcats’ 5-foot-11 senior defender Ashley Barron.

Bring on BGSU 5-1 junior forward Lacee Bethea, who fired two shots at the Bearcat defense and had the game-tying assist leading to a goal by BGSU 5-4 freshman forward Brynn Gardner.

