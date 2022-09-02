The Bowling Green State University volleyball program began the Hampton Inn Invitational with a four-set 27-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14 victory over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night at the Stroh Center.

It is BGSU’s second straight win to even their season record at 2-2. Northern Kentucky, out of the Horizon League, fell to 0-4.

0
0
0
0
0