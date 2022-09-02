The Bowling Green State University volleyball program began the Hampton Inn Invitational with a four-set 27-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14 victory over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night at the Stroh Center.
It is BGSU’s second straight win to even their season record at 2-2. Northern Kentucky, out of the Horizon League, fell to 0-4.
The Falcons battled from behind to capture a first set win after being down by as many as eight points in the set. That momentum carried into a second set victory as well for the Falcons to put BGSU up 2-0.
Northern Kentucky responded in the third set, winning to force a fourth, but a hitting percentage north of .500 in the fourth set for the Falcons propelled BGSU to a win.
The Falcons came out firing in the fourth set, tallying the first four points to quickly go up 4-0 and set the tone for a set that would see BGSU log a .519 hitting percentage.
Bowling Green was able to slowly add to their lead throughout the set, bringing it to 16-10 when Northern Kentucky used their second timeout of the set.
BGSU continued to add to the lead periodically through the set before taking a 25-14 set victory to clinch the set and the match to begin the Hampton Inn Invitational.
For the second consecutive match, BGSU’s Petra Indrova logged a double-double for the Falcons, finishing with a team-high 14 kills and 19 digs. The 19 digs also matched Indrova’s career-high for digs in a match.
Jaden Walz also logged her second double-double of the season. After having 29 assists and 10 digs against Tennessee, Walz tallied 24 assists and a season-high 11 digs against NKU.
Yelianiz Torres led the Falcons in digs with her second 20-dig match of the season, logging a season-high 22 in the contest. Torres also registered eight assists for the second time this season, matching her career high.
Freshman Jessica Andrews was strong on the attack for the Falcons. Andrews registered a career-high 11 kills on 14 attempts for a .714 hitting percentage. She also added four block assists to her stat line.
As a team, BGSU had four different players reach double-digit kills. In addition to Indrova’s 14 and Andrews’ 11, both Katelyn Meyer and Kat Mandly each recorded 12 kills.
Mia Tyler wasn’t far behind as she registered a career-high eight kills as well as a career-high two block assists.
Alexis Mettille did a little bit of everything for the Falcons, registering two kills, two block assists, one ace and a career-high six digs.
The match marked the first of three for Bowling Green over the course of the weekend. The Falcons head into a matchup with No. 22 Western Kentucky on Friday. The Battle of the Bowling Greens is set for a 7 p.m. first serve at the Stroh Center.
BGSU will round out the weekend on Saturday against DePaul with a 3 p.m. first serve.