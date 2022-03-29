EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University baseball program put together a complete game against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, topping the Big 10 foe 12-3.
The win is the first over a Power 5 program by the Falcons since 2014, when BGSU beat Michigan 7-4, and the first win against Michigan State since 2009.
At the dish, it was Adam Furnas that led the way for the Falcons with three RBI. Furnas logged three hits in the contest, including a double, to spark the BGSU offense that scored double-digit runs for the second time in the last three games.
Furnas was joined in the RBI column by Kyle Gurney, Justin Fugitt and Jack Krause. Krause also scored three times in the game, tying Adam Fallon atop the stat sheet.
As for the performance on the mound, Peyton Wilson provided five innings of work as the starter, giving up just two runs on two hits before turning the ball over to Jeremy Spezia.
Spezia tossed the final four innings, giving up just one run on three hits.
Krause started the game with a double down the right field line before Fallon reached on a fielding error, putting two on quickly for the Falcons. Kyle Gurney knocked a single to right center to score Krause. A throwing error during the next at-bat allowed Fallon to cross the plate and Gurney to move up to second.
Furnas ripped a single to left in the next at-bat, pushing Gurney home to score on an error. Later in the inning, Fugitt doubled to left center, scoring Furnas to put BGSU up 4-0 after the top half of the first.
Michigan State answered in the bottom half of the inning. After drawing a leadoff walk, a single through the right side allowed the Spartans to cut the deficit down to 4-1 after one inning played.
The Falcons added another run in the second. Back-to-back walks put Krause and Fallon on before a double steal put both in scoring position at second and third, respectively. A Gurney line drive to center was enough to get Krause home before a Furnas single scored Fallon, making it 6-1 BGSU.
A walk in the bottom of the second, paired with a groundout and two wild pitches allowed Michigan State to narrow the gap to 6-2.
Bowling Green added to the tally in the fourth. Krause reached on a throwing error and stole second before Fallon singled to put runners at the corners. Fallon stole second himself, setting up a two-RBI double down the right field line by Furnas to extend the BGSU lead to 8-2.
Before the end of the inning, a double steal attempt allowed Furnas to score before the final out of the inning was recorded, making it a 9-2 lead for the Falcons.
In the top of the fifth, Ryan Johnston made his way to second thanks to a walk and groundout, setting up a two-out RBI by Krause on a single to right to put BGSU up 10-2.
Michigan State began the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run, trimming the lead to 10-3.
The Falcons responded in the top of the ninth. Back-to-back singles by Nathan Rose and Tyler Ross put two on for Johnston who was able to log a single and advance to second on an error while both Rose and Ross scored, increasing the BGSU advantage to 12-3.
The Falcons will resume play within the Mid-American Conference this weekend, hosting the Akron Zips for a four-game series. The first game is set for Friday at Steller Field for a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.
STAT LEADERS
Adam Furnas: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI
Kyle Gurney: 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI
Jack Krause: 2-for-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Justin Fugitt: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Peyton Wilson: W, 5.0 IP, 2 H 2 R/ER, 2 K
Jeremy Spezia: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 2 K