AKRON, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team scored late in the first half and early in the second, en route to a 3-0 win over the University of Akron Sunday. The Mid-American Conference match was held at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Nikki Cox scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal with just over five minutes left in the first half. Then, Lacee Bethea doubled that lead for the Falcons (8-6-3, 7-2-1 MAC), scoring just 26 seconds into the second half.
Mackenzie Reuber closed the scoring with a blast from the top of the 18-yard box in the 64th minute.
The Falcons outshot the Zips (3-14-1, 1-8-1 MAC), 16-7, on Sunday. Lili Berg played the first 74 minutes in goal for BG, sharing the shutout with Riley Moore. Both BG ‘keepers had one save on the afternoon.
With one game left in the regular season, the Falcons sit in third place in the standings, just one point behind co-leaders Kent State and Ohio.
BGSU still has a chance to capture the MAC regular-season crown, and a win or a tie in Thursday’s match vs. Toledo would give BGSU a top-two seed and a quarterfinal-round bye for the conference tournament. The top-six teams in the final conference standings will qualify for the MAC Tournament, with the first- and second-place teams each earning a bye into the semifinal round.
That Toledo match on Thursday will begin at 3 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, and admission is free.